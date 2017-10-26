As time goes on the players become more and more aware of the unremitting nature of the sport they once loved and the chances of a labour dispute increase exponentially .This is particularly likely in the UK market since there are currently no collective bargaining agreements in place guaranteeing minimum salaries, statutory holidays, or protected close season periods. Indeed a players association or union does not even exist in the thirteen man code. Higher salaries have served to mask these tensions for a while but eventually the situation risks becoming untenable. My gut feel is that we are not far away from a tipping point.