Harvey Burnett, who lives in London, would be a good pick up from Oxford for Skolars however I suspect he may return to union. He was playing for Esher and returned to league with a view to making the Scottish world cup squad, with encouragement from the Scottish set up I believe. It wasn't to be though.



I suspect Skolars bigger gain will be getting to see more of the Broncos lads on dual reg. The likes of Tuoyo, Sid and Lewis have played a fair few times for Oxford between them in recent season. With Hemel based up north it seems likely Broncos and Skolars will move closer in terms of player development.