Whilst I don't know too much about this, I do know a little more than is public.



My impression is that the Bristol club will be aimed at player development and giving semi pro opportunities to players from the south west and south wales and wishing them well if they can move on. I don't think there is any intention of a Superleague set up in the short to medium term, and possibly ever.



It should be noted the Bristol 2019 entry is provisional and not guaranteed.