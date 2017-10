As s dual Oxford / Broncos season ticket holder the blunt truth is most of the Oxford squad last season lived close to Castleford.



All Gold's had more locally based players, though they also had northerners studying at the Uni and day trippers living up north. Truth be told anyone from that far west would have to relocate to play for London so could just as easily move north.



Whilst certainly not good news I don't think the impact on recruitment will be too bad. The loss of dual reg opportunities to blood youngsters at Oxford is probably a bigger loss.