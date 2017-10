Oxford RL and Gloucestershire All Golds have given up for 2018 season, hoping to combine resources for the 2019 season in Bristol. Hemel team will still be based in Yorkshire. That's three squads of professional/semi-professionals that would have been looking to the Broncos as the next step up in professional sport. The Broncos academy now looks vital to the health of the game in the south. Hope the new coach and DH agree!