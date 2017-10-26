stop me and buy some please

Former rugby league player Gus O’Donnell is tackling the challenge of helping a North West hospital and Leigh Centurions are also playing their part in the fund raising challenge.

Gus who now works as a personal trainer at the Leigh Sports Village Gym is raising much needed cash to see a room being converted for specialist care on the maternity ward at Preston Royal Infirmary.

Leigh Centurions coach Neil Jukes has donated a signed ball and I am currently doing what I do best – selling raffle tickets to further promote, publicize and boost the fund.

Tickets cost £1 and further information is available by sending me a private message on Facebook.

The draw takes place on November 30.

Gus was a hooker who played for Wigan and Saints. There has been an excellent response to the hospital’s development project.

The winner will be contacted directly.

