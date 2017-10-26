WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Preston Royal Infirmary

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Preston Royal Infirmary

Post a reply
Preston Royal Infirmary
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:50 pm
tiptop Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jun 11, 2009 9:29 am
Posts: 676
stop me and buy some please
19 hrs ·
Former rugby league player Gus O’Donnell is tackling the challenge of helping a North West hospital and Leigh Centurions are also playing their part in the fund raising challenge.
Gus who now works as a personal trainer at the Leigh Sports Village Gym is raising much needed cash to see a room being converted for specialist care on the maternity ward at Preston Royal Infirmary.
Leigh Centurions coach Neil Jukes has donated a signed ball and I am currently doing what I do best – selling raffle tickets to further promote, publicize and boost the fund.
Tickets cost £1 and further information is available by sending me a private message on Facebook.
The draw takes place on November 30.
Gus was a hooker who played for Wigan and Saints. There has been an excellent response to the hospital’s development project.
The winner will be contacted directly.
Feel free to share.
Re: Preston Royal Infirmary
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:11 pm
tiptop Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jun 11, 2009 9:29 am
Posts: 676
Bump

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Brian Wood, Budgiezilla, deepuspannus, Draexnael, Egg Banjo, Harold Rigby Jnr, maurice, mish, Montyburns, new times, Peter Kay, tiptop and 233 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,1141,69276,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM