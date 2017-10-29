WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ridyard

Re: Ridyard
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:18 pm
Posted by Rotherham Fev Fan on Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:18 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan


Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3864
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Montyburns wrote:
I hear that higham and hock could be following riddy to fev

Nah!
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
Re: Ridyard
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:25 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:25 pm
Montyburns


Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 319
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Nah!


Time will tell
Re: Ridyard
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:56 pm
Posted by Rotherham Fev Fan on Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:56 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan


Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3864
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Montyburns wrote:
Time will tell

Not happening cocker. Way off beam
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
Re: Ridyard
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 1:37 am
Posted by atomic on Mon Oct 30, 2017 1:37 am
atomic



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4265
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Not happening cocker. Way off beam


You'll have to excuse him,he's got 2 out 3 correct on signings.The 2 correct being youth,the third being a senior player and he missed that beam completely.. :lol:

