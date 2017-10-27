Vancouver Leyther

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm

Posts: 2803

Location: Vancouver, Canada



Leyther14 wrote: If we build a team players want to join we will attract and keep the good local players of the future something we have not done since the 80s. DB is changing the story. Can we get in SL and stay that is the challenge, lets back DB and the lads who put the shirt on, 5 NRL players signed that is amazing.



I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.

"Come On You Leigh !" Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am

Posts: 3862

Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham

Leyther14 wrote: 5 NRL players signed that is amazing.

Well is it?

We signed 3. Sam Irwin missed his mam so went back home after only a couple of games.

Ryan Verlinden had as much impact as weight watchers had on my magnificent physical shape.

And Reni Mahatua, whilst the best of the three didn't impact as we perhaps might have expected. All could claim nrl experience. All were below expectations.

You may be optimistic.... I would employ some caution Well is it?We signed 3. Sam Irwin missed his mam so went back home after only a couple of games.Ryan Verlinden had as much impact as weight watchers had on my magnificent physical shape.And Reni Mahatua, whilst the best of the three didn't impact as we perhaps might have expected. All could claim nrl experience. All were below expectations.You may be optimistic.... I would employ some caution She carries on through it all......

She's a Waterfall kirkhall

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm

Posts: 1530

Location: Near Leyth

Peter Kay wrote: Fully agree - it’s a bonus he’s a leigh lad too IMO.

Having read the press release from the club I can’t help but feel that DB is a bit miffed - going on about etiquette ffs!



I just hope Ridy is remembered for his loyalty, his performances and his record breaking career at Leigh and I hope fans don’t turn against him like we have had with others.

Not this fan! I've been a big fan of Ridyard since I first saw him play in a pre season friendly against Wigan at the start of his time at Leigh. He has been absolutely outstanding for Leigh and I could never understand why SL clubs would come in for the likes of Ellis and Brierley before Martyn! It was blatantly obvious who was the 'keyman' in our team yet, he was apparently overlooked?

Fev already have a player I rate very highly, Anthony Thackery and now, they have two! They will form a very potent combination for Fev and I thank Martyn for the hours of enjoyment he has given to me and, his Loyalty!

Enjoy the rest of your career however, don't play well against us! Not this fan! I've been a big fan of Ridyard since I first saw him play in a pre season friendly against Wigan at the start of his time at Leigh. He has been absolutely outstanding for Leigh and I could never understand why SL clubs would come in for the likes of Ellis and Brierley before Martyn! It was blatantly obvious who was the 'keyman' in our team yet, he was apparently overlooked?Fev already have a player I rate very highly, Anthony Thackery and now, they have two! They will form a very potent combination for Fev and I thank Martyn for the hours of enjoyment he has given to me and, his Loyalty!Enjoy the rest of your career however, don't play well against us! Alan Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am

Posts: 10048

Location: Back in Lancashire

Rotherham Fev Fan wrote: Well is it?

We signed 3. Sam Irwin missed his mam so went back home after only a couple of games.

Ryan Verlinden had as much impact as weight watchers had on my magnificent physical shape.

And Reni Mahatua, whilst the best of the three didn't impact as we perhaps might have expected. All could claim nrl experience. All were below expectations.

You may be optimistic.... I would employ some caution



Their performances can vary from club to club RFF. For instance Reni was absolutely outsatnding for us in 2016, and I wouldn't mind betting that things could have turned out different for us in 2017, had he still been there in place of one or two of our own NRL players, who made little impact! Their performances can vary from club to club RFF. For instance Reni was absolutely outsatnding for us in 2016, and I wouldn't mind betting that things could have turned out different for us in 2017, had he still been there in place of one or two of our own NRL players, who made little impact! Leyther14 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Nov 16, 2011 7:47 pm

Posts: 39

Rotherham Fev Fan wrote: Well is it?

We signed 3. Sam Irwin missed his mam so went back home after only a couple of games.

Ryan Verlinden had as much impact as weight watchers had on my magnificent physical shape.

And Reni Mahatua, whilst the best of the three didn't impact as we perhaps might have expected. All could claim nrl experience. All were below expectations.

You may be optimistic.... I would employ some caution



I take your point, there is risk with overseas players. Hopefully our experience of bringing a few over in the last few years will help. Would love to have kept Ridy though and a few other Leythers, think we may have been a bit complacent thinking he would just resign but all players need feel they are wanted and obviously Duffy really wanted Ridyard, great signing for Feath and leaves us crossing our fingers on new lads! I take your point, there is risk with overseas players. Hopefully our experience of bringing a few over in the last few years will help. Would love to have kept Ridy though and a few other Leythers, think we may have been a bit complacent thinking he would just resign but all players need feel they are wanted and obviously Duffy really wanted Ridyard, great signing for Feath and leaves us crossing our fingers on new lads! maurice

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm

Posts: 16044

Location: A rose between 2 thorns

The King is dead long live the King. ST paid for and cant wait for pre season friendlies Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bent&Bongser, Draexnael, fun time frankie, Hampo, JackDiggle, Leyther14, maurice, REDWHITEANDBLUE, scrum, shropshire-leyther, smokinjoe and 151 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 56 posts • Page 6 of 6 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Catalans Tours Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,655,854 1,561 76,319 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Full Time World Cup: Group C TV PNG 50-6 WALES Full Time World Cup: Group B TV NEW ZEALAND 38-8 SAMOA NOW TODAY : 10:40 World Cup: Group D TV FIJI 36-6 USA Half Time : LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























