Peter Kay wrote:
Fully agree - it’s a bonus he’s a leigh lad too IMO.
Having read the press release from the club I can’t help but feel that DB is a bit miffed - going on about etiquette ffs!
I just hope Ridy is remembered for his loyalty, his performances and his record breaking career at Leigh and I hope fans don’t turn against him like we have had with others.
Not this fan! I've been a big fan of Ridyard since I first saw him play in a pre season friendly against Wigan at the start of his time at Leigh. He has been absolutely outstanding for Leigh and I could never understand why SL clubs would come in for the likes of Ellis and Brierley before Martyn! It was blatantly obvious who was the 'keyman' in our team yet, he was apparently overlooked?
Fev already have a player I rate very highly, Anthony Thackery and now, they have two! They will form a very potent combination for Fev and I thank Martyn for the hours of enjoyment he has given to me and, his Loyalty!
Enjoy the rest of your career however, don't play well against us!