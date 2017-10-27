WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ridyard

Re: Ridyard
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:03 am
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2803
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Leyther14 wrote:
If we build a team players want to join we will attract and keep the good local players of the future something we have not done since the 80s. DB is changing the story. Can we get in SL and stay that is the challenge, lets back DB and the lads who put the shirt on, 5 NRL players signed that is amazing.


:thumb:
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Ridyard
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:07 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3860
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
Leyther14 wrote:
5 NRL players signed that is amazing.

Well is it?
We signed 3. Sam Irwin missed his mam so went back home after only a couple of games.
Ryan Verlinden had as much impact as weight watchers had on my magnificent physical shape.
And Reni Mahatua, whilst the best of the three didn't impact as we perhaps might have expected. All could claim nrl experience. All were below expectations.
You may be optimistic.... I would employ some caution
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall
Re: Ridyard
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:34 pm
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1527
Location: Near Leyth
Peter Kay wrote:
Fully agree - it’s a bonus he’s a leigh lad too IMO.
Having read the press release from the club I can’t help but feel that DB is a bit miffed - going on about etiquette ffs!

I just hope Ridy is remembered for his loyalty, his performances and his record breaking career at Leigh and I hope fans don’t turn against him like we have had with others.

Not this fan! I've been a big fan of Ridyard since I first saw him play in a pre season friendly against Wigan at the start of his time at Leigh. He has been absolutely outstanding for Leigh and I could never understand why SL clubs would come in for the likes of Ellis and Brierley before Martyn! It was blatantly obvious who was the 'keyman' in our team yet, he was apparently overlooked?
Fev already have a player I rate very highly, Anthony Thackery and now, they have two! They will form a very potent combination for Fev and I thank Martyn for the hours of enjoyment he has given to me and, his Loyalty!
Enjoy the rest of your career however, don't play well against us! :wink:
Users browsing this forum: Draexnael, Ex prop, Genehunt, kirkhall, LeythIg, Montyburns, new times, Rotherham Fev Fan, whoateallthetries? and 166 guests

ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM