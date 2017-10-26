WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ridyard

Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:39 pm
Centurino wrote:
Delusion aside, you, I and most Leigh fans know that decisions by the coaches ultimately cost Leigh Super League Status in 2018. The only change from Leigh's impressive promotion in 2016 was a big improvement to the promotion squad. NOT playing Ridyard was integral to this demise, it's self-evident.

Hull KR retained 14 players in 2017 that played in 2016 - KEY to their immediate return to SL? Letting Ridyard go could have huge repercussions in 2018.


I agree poor coaching decisions was biggest problem, and not bringing in a new coach is a poor decision imo. I also think it's poor to let Ridyard go. But, for all that, it was still a pretty poor squad of players and an overhaul after relegation was inevitable. Hull KR may have retained 14 players, but only a few of those were first teamers while others had reduced roles (e.g. Cockayne). They also had more players on the roster, given they have a reserves and academy which means they can completely change their team while retaining 14.
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:08 pm
Reading through all th comments about Ridy going leaves a little bitter taste IMO.
This could be the first year we have NO homegrown players - and I mean Leigh players in that!
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:10 pm
maurice wrote:
We have to accept that the injury is why he is here, otherwise he would be preparing to orchestrate StG in another NRL campaign. If he stays fit we will be very difficult to beat in the 8's


He's a young lad,homesick will be first before injury.
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:16 pm
Peter Kay wrote:
Reading through all th comments about Ridy going leaves a little bitter taste IMO.
This could be the first year we have NO homegrown players - and I mean Leigh players in that!


They wouldn't play in SL 2019 anyway..Lets get on with growing Leigh players for the future.Ridy made a choice,accept it and lets move on.
Re: Ridyard
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 3:12 am
Peter Kay wrote:
Reading through all th comments about Ridy going leaves a little bitter taste IMO.
This could be the first year we have NO homegrown players - and I mean Leigh players in that!


In the “Leigh Lads” thread you started, you said your opening comments were just an observation when HRJ questioned your intentions.
Now you raise the same “observations” and state it leaves a bitter taste in your mouth. The team is not even finalized, never mind the season started, and you are already sowing the seeds of unrest. Par for the course :roll:
I for one will give our team my support and not try to creat rumour or unrest by making comments with a hidden, or not so hidden agenda.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Ridyard
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:26 am
Last of Rowleys lads gone.. wrong decision for me, but if it finally gets the chip off Jukes' shoulder so be it.
Re: Ridyard
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 6:16 am
EVO105 wrote:
Its a shame but his lack of speed wa an issue


Lack of brains hasnt hindered jukes though
Re: Ridyard
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:23 am
Genehunt wrote:
Lack of brains hasnt hindered jukes though


Nicknamed Trig was our Jukes..
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Carisma HFC, ColD, Draexnael, gunners guns13, Harry Stottle, Leyther14, Montyburns, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, robsnan, Rotherham Fev Fan, shropshire-leyther, westleighjim, whoateallthetries?, Yahoo [Bot] and 176 guests

