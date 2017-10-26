Centurino wrote: Delusion aside, you, I and most Leigh fans know that decisions by the coaches ultimately cost Leigh Super League Status in 2018. The only change from Leigh's impressive promotion in 2016 was a big improvement to the promotion squad. NOT playing Ridyard was integral to this demise, it's self-evident.



Hull KR retained 14 players in 2017 that played in 2016 - KEY to their immediate return to SL? Letting Ridyard go could have huge repercussions in 2018.

I agree poor coaching decisions was biggest problem, and not bringing in a new coach is a poor decision imo. I also think it's poor to let Ridyard go. But, for all that, it was still a pretty poor squad of players and an overhaul after relegation was inevitable. Hull KR may have retained 14 players, but only a few of those were first teamers while others had reduced roles (e.g. Cockayne). They also had more players on the roster, given they have a reserves and academy which means they can completely change their team while retaining 14.