Alan
Peter Kay wrote:
Love that saying ‘the clubs version of events’
Just a phrase - but it is just that!
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:14 pm
LeythIg wrote:
As for team which didn't finish bottom, the team wasn't good enough.
Delusion aside, you, I and most Leigh fans know that decisions by the coaches ultimately cost Leigh Super League Status in 2018. The only change from Leigh's impressive promotion in 2016 was a big improvement to the promotion squad. NOT playing Ridyard was integral to this demise, it's self-evident.
Hull KR retained 14 players in 2017 that played in 2016 - KEY to their immediate return to SL? Letting Ridyard go could have huge repercussions in 2018.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:16 pm
But of a contradiction there centrino? For continuation of last year riddy wouldn't play this year so what's the problem in letting him go? He had a chance with us and was quite frankly garbage fit or not. He showed he is a top player at Huddersfield it just didn't work out. As for coaches descions don't be daft.. 17 players on the pitch affect the result and that's it.. Jukes was great when he got us promoted which was an achievement in itself, now we're all lynching him cause we went down??? It comes down to the players and players alone. Ridyard or Hutchinson? I know which one I'm happier with
Englands Ashes
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:30 pm
oggy123 wrote:
But of a contradiction there centrino? For continuation of last year riddy wouldn't play this year so what's the problem in letting him go? He had a chance with us and was quite frankly garbage fit or not. He showed he is a top player at Huddersfield it just didn't work out. As for coaches descions don't be daft.. 17 players on the pitch affect the result and that's it.. Jukes was great when he got us promoted which was an achievement in itself, now we're all lynching him cause we went down??? It comes down to the players and players alone. Ridyard or Hutchinson? I know which one I'm happier with
There are no contradictions. Ridyard is a massive loss. KC will be coach within 3-6 months, it seems he's pulling the strings already. All I see Jukes doing is writing over glorified player reviews of new signings, maybe he outsources to Katie Price's ghostwriter.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:39 pm
Centurino wrote:
There are no contradictions. Ridyard is a massive loss. KC will be coach within 3-6 months, it seems he's pulling the strings already. All I see Jukes doing is writing over glorified player reviews of new signings, maybe he outsources to Katie Price's ghostwriter.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:02 pm
Well according to a mate of mine in Aus we’ve got a gem and a serious upgrade with Drew. Ex junior Kangaroo who St George really wanted to keep. It’s only his desire to prove himself that has made this deal happen. He wanted to test himself away from St George (a team he supported as a kid) and didn’t want to play against his boyhood team by joining another NRL side. St George will come back knocking if Drew makes a succes of his stint with us. So it’s up to us to make him want to fill his ambitions with us.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:07 pm
Watching Riddy was always pure joy!
Good Luck at Fev, Martin
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:14 pm
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Well according to a mate of mine in Aus we’ve got a gem and a serious upgrade with Drew. Ex junior Kangaroo who St George really wanted to keep. It’s only his desire to prove himself that has made this deal happen. He wanted to test himself away from St George (a team he supported as a kid) and didn’t want to play against his boyhood team by joining another NRL side. St George will come back knocking if Drew makes a succes of his stint with us. So it’s up to us to make him want to fill his ambitions with us.
He does sound an exciting prospect. I hope he is fully recovered from his bad knee ligament injury, ( a freak accident in pre-season) that kept him sidelined for the duration of 2017 season.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:27 pm
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Well according to a mate of mine in Aus we’ve got a gem and a serious upgrade with Drew. Ex junior Kangaroo who St George really wanted to keep. It’s only his desire to prove himself that has made this deal happen. He wanted to test himself away from St George (a team he supported as a kid) and didn’t want to play against his boyhood team by joining another NRL side. St George will come back knocking if Drew makes a succes of his stint with us. So it’s up to us to make him want to fill his ambitions with us.
The way I see it, all the quota players we have signed so far have come over with a point to prove, and certainly have ambitions above Champ rugby, whether they stay with us or move on either way means they aren't here for an easy ride and payday - they are playing for their futures at SL or NRL level
The same applies to the English players we have signed.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:38 pm
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Well according to a mate of mine in Aus we’ve got a gem and a serious upgrade with Drew. Ex junior Kangaroo who St George really wanted to keep. It’s only his desire to prove himself that has made this deal happen. He wanted to test himself away from St George (a team he supported as a kid) and didn’t want to play against his boyhood team by joining another NRL side. St George will come back knocking if Drew makes a succes of his stint with us. So it’s up to us to make him want to fill his ambitions with us.
We have to accept that the injury is why he is here, otherwise he would be preparing to orchestrate StG in another NRL campaign. If he stays fit we will be very difficult to beat in the 8's
