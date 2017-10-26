THECherry&Whites wrote: Well according to a mate of mine in Aus we’ve got a gem and a serious upgrade with Drew. Ex junior Kangaroo who St George really wanted to keep. It’s only his desire to prove himself that has made this deal happen. He wanted to test himself away from St George (a team he supported as a kid) and didn’t want to play against his boyhood team by joining another NRL side. St George will come back knocking if Drew makes a succes of his stint with us. So it’s up to us to make him want to fill his ambitions with us.

The way I see it, all the quota players we have signed so far have come over with a point to prove, and certainly have ambitions above Champ rugby, whether they stay with us or move on either way means they aren't here for an easy ride and payday - they are playing for their futures at SL or NRL levelThe same applies to the English players we have signed.