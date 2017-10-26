WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ridyard

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Ridyard

Post a reply
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:12 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10040
Location: Back in Lancashire
Peter Kay wrote:
Love that saying ‘the clubs version of events’ :lol:



Just a phrase - but it is just that! :wink:
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:14 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 194
LeythIg wrote:
As for team which didn't finish bottom, the team wasn't good enough.


Delusion aside, you, I and most Leigh fans know that decisions by the coaches ultimately cost Leigh Super League Status in 2018. The only change from Leigh's impressive promotion in 2016 was a big improvement to the promotion squad. NOT playing Ridyard was integral to this demise, it's self-evident.

Hull KR retained 14 players in 2017 that played in 2016 - KEY to their immediate return to SL? Letting Ridyard go could have huge repercussions in 2018.
Last edited by Centurino on Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:17 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:16 pm
oggy123 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3245
Location: LEIGH
But of a contradiction there centrino? For continuation of last year riddy wouldn't play this year so what's the problem in letting him go? He had a chance with us and was quite frankly garbage fit or not. He showed he is a top player at Huddersfield it just didn't work out. As for coaches descions don't be daft.. 17 players on the pitch affect the result and that's it.. Jukes was great when he got us promoted which was an achievement in itself, now we're all lynching him cause we went down??? It comes down to the players and players alone. Ridyard or Hutchinson? I know which one I'm happier with
Englands Ashes :)
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:30 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 194
oggy123 wrote:
But of a contradiction there centrino? For continuation of last year riddy wouldn't play this year so what's the problem in letting him go? He had a chance with us and was quite frankly garbage fit or not. He showed he is a top player at Huddersfield it just didn't work out. As for coaches descions don't be daft.. 17 players on the pitch affect the result and that's it.. Jukes was great when he got us promoted which was an achievement in itself, now we're all lynching him cause we went down??? It comes down to the players and players alone. Ridyard or Hutchinson? I know which one I'm happier with


There are no contradictions. Ridyard is a massive loss. KC will be coach within 3-6 months, it seems he's pulling the strings already. All I see Jukes doing is writing over glorified player reviews of new signings, maybe he outsources to Katie Price's ghostwriter.
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:39 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1050
Centurino wrote:
There are no contradictions. Ridyard is a massive loss. KC will be coach within 3-6 months, it seems he's pulling the strings already. All I see Jukes doing is writing over glorified player reviews of new signings, maybe he outsources to Katie Price's ghostwriter.


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:02 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2676
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Well according to a mate of mine in Aus we’ve got a gem and a serious upgrade with Drew. Ex junior Kangaroo who St George really wanted to keep. It’s only his desire to prove himself that has made this deal happen. He wanted to test himself away from St George (a team he supported as a kid) and didn’t want to play against his boyhood team by joining another NRL side. St George will come back knocking if Drew makes a succes of his stint with us. So it’s up to us to make him want to fill his ambitions with us.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:07 pm
mattwom Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 02, 2011 7:55 pm
Posts: 238
Watching Riddy was always pure joy!
Good Luck at Fev, Martin
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:14 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10040
Location: Back in Lancashire
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Well according to a mate of mine in Aus we’ve got a gem and a serious upgrade with Drew. Ex junior Kangaroo who St George really wanted to keep. It’s only his desire to prove himself that has made this deal happen. He wanted to test himself away from St George (a team he supported as a kid) and didn’t want to play against his boyhood team by joining another NRL side. St George will come back knocking if Drew makes a succes of his stint with us. So it’s up to us to make him want to fill his ambitions with us.



He does sound an exciting prospect. I hope he is fully recovered from his bad knee ligament injury, ( a freak accident in pre-season) that kept him sidelined for the duration of 2017 season.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bigtimeleigh, Egg Banjo, Jboyleigh, Leyther14, mattwom, mh, Montyburns, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, robsnan, Vancouver Leyther and 305 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,9932,15076,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM