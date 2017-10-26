But of a contradiction there centrino? For continuation of last year riddy wouldn't play this year so what's the problem in letting him go? He had a chance with us and was quite frankly garbage fit or not. He showed he is a top player at Huddersfield it just didn't work out. As for coaches descions don't be daft.. 17 players on the pitch affect the result and that's it.. Jukes was great when he got us promoted which was an achievement in itself, now we're all lynching him cause we went down??? It comes down to the players and players alone. Ridyard or Hutchinson? I know which one I'm happier with