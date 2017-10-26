WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ridyard

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Leigh Centurions Ridyard

Post a reply
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:23 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1047
LeythIg wrote:

My issue with losing Ridyard isn't that he's a Leigh lad, it's that he's a good stand off. And even with a new signing coming in, we still have no cover or competition for places at 6.7 and 9.


Fully agree - it’s a bonus he’s a leigh lad too IMO.
Having read the press release from the club I can’t help but feel that DB is a bit miffed - going on about etiquette ffs!

I just hope Ridy is remembered for his loyalty, his performances and his record breaking career at Leigh and I hope fans don’t turn against him like we have had with others.
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:35 pm
Vancouver Leyther User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 10:13 pm
Posts: 2795
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Sorry to see him go. All the best to you Martin.
Onward Leythers. I await the 10am ;) announcement.
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:11 pm
Centurino User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2016 10:44 am
Posts: 192
Dumb and Dumber have made a right mess by obliterating a team which didn't even finish bottom -- even DB doesn't know what's going on. What a complete shambles. Imminent Fireworks.
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:26 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14870
Location: Overlooking the Canal
EVO105 wrote:
to be at the top you need all the skills, not just a couple


We didn't need him to take us to the top, just enough to help us survive in Super League.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 3:49 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1951
Location: Landan
Centurino wrote:
Dumb and Dumber have made a right mess by obliterating a team which didn't even finish bottom -- even DB doesn't know what's going on. What a complete shambles. Imminent Fireworks.


Suspect DB knew that Ridyard hadn't agreed a contract at Leigh, just not that the deal with Fev had been finalised.

As for team which didn't finish bottom, the team wasn't good enough. If it was bottom team goes down, maybe widnes would have had players play through more injuries whereas instead they played the reserves and academy players. While we went into the 8s busted up. Ultimately we weren't good enough and Ridyard is the first official departure that I'm disappointed that we've lost.
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 4:00 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10036
Location: Back in Lancashire
I feel gutted that Martyn has gone. He has been, and still could have been, an excellent half back for us.

I know people will point to his lack of pace, but which half backs in the current game, have that sort of pace anyway? What he lacked in pace, he more than compensated for, with his excellent rugby brain, his kicking game and his outstanding goal kicking ability.

We are now going to really have to come up with at least one superb play maker, to make up for his departure.

Good luck at Featherstone, Martyn, and thanks for your loyalty and skill, in our colours.
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 4:03 pm
Alan Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 10036
Location: Back in Lancashire
The club's version of events:-

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/10/2 ... -beaumont/

I don't think Martyn is 'on holiday', when you see the story in the media, though: - (unless someone has been very clever inerting him in the photo!)

http://www.totalrl.com/featherstone-pul ... d-signing/
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigtimeleigh, Brian Wood, Bullsmad, CHEADLE LEYTHER, Draexnael, FevGrinder, JackDiggle, Jeff Vader, Leyther14, Leythersteve, Mookachaka, Peter Kay, REDWHITEANDBLUE, shadrack, tiptop, Vancouver Leyther and 210 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,8631,92776,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM