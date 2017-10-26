I feel gutted that Martyn has gone. He has been, and still could have been, an excellent half back for us.



I know people will point to his lack of pace, but which half backs in the current game, have that sort of pace anyway? What he lacked in pace, he more than compensated for, with his excellent rugby brain, his kicking game and his outstanding goal kicking ability.



We are now going to really have to come up with at least one superb play maker, to make up for his departure.



Good luck at Featherstone, Martyn, and thanks for your loyalty and skill, in our colours.