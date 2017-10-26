LeythIg wrote:
My issue with losing Ridyard isn't that he's a Leigh lad, it's that he's a good stand off. And even with a new signing coming in, we still have no cover or competition for places at 6.7 and 9.
Fully agree - it’s a bonus he’s a leigh lad too IMO.
Having read the press release from the club I can’t help but feel that DB is a bit miffed - going on about etiquette ffs!
I just hope Ridy is remembered for his loyalty, his performances and his record breaking career at Leigh and I hope fans don’t turn against him like we have had with others.
