WYSIWYG wrote:

Don't know what went on behind the scenes but he deserved a lot more game time with Leigh in SL. He's Leigh through and through, much better than the halves we stuck with. Who'll forget that interception try he scored against Huddersfield to get us into SL. Didn't think he still had the speed to make the line but he did. Riddy's been an excellent player for Leigh. Sorry to see you go and sorry for the way you've been treated. I'd rather see Jukes replaced than Riddy.