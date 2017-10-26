WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ridyard

Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:48 pm
Wouldn't have complained if we'd have kept him, most Fartowners acknowledge our upturn in form and subsequent survival was a lot down to Riddy's arrival and him taking the pressure of Broughy.

Would have thought he'd be back in favour considering his record in the championship, seems a strange one signing for another championship club, i take it whatever the problem was it burnt his bridges at Leigh then?
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:50 pm
EVO105 wrote:
Its a shame but his lack of speed wa an issue

So Reynolds is a speed merchant.Reynolds intercepted one game and should have been penalised for a voluntary tackle because he went down when being caught from behind
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:58 pm
Sad day, with the pack we are building would have been great leading the team around the park. Leigh legend, all the best at Feath.
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:59 pm
Pressure on to bring in really good half back now!
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:03 pm
WYSIWYG wrote:
Don't know what went on behind the scenes but he deserved a lot more game time with Leigh in SL. He's Leigh through and through, much better than the halves we stuck with. Who'll forget that interception try he scored against Huddersfield to get us into SL. Didn't think he still had the speed to make the line but he did. Riddy's been an excellent player for Leigh. Sorry to see you go and sorry for the way you've been treated. I'd rather see Jukes replaced than Riddy.

I agree with you 100% WYSI. :thumb:
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:23 pm
EVO105 wrote:
Its a shame but his lack of speed wa an issue


Did well enough in Super League for us, didn't need speed, he had a good kicking game and a good rugby brain, they were more important than speed at the time.
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:53 pm
Leyther14 wrote:
Pressure on to bring in really good half back now!



Another Australian- Hutchinson
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:59 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Did well enough in Super League for us, didn't need speed, he had a good kicking game and a good rugby brain, they were more important than speed at the time.


to be at the top you need all the skills, not just a couple
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:01 pm
Peter Kay wrote:
Another Australian- Hutchinson


Well, hopefully we're doing a better job with our overseas signings this year and last. If he's good enough to take us up, I don't care if he's from Aus or Leigh.

My issue with losing Ridyard isn't that he's a Leigh lad, it's that he's a good stand off. And even with a new signing coming in, we still have no cover or competition for places at 6.7 and 9.
Re: Ridyard
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 2:20 pm
Not as big a loss as everyone says.. Yeah top lad and good player but for some reason wasn't working at Leigh.. He has plenty of chances at beginning of last year and it just didn't work... He's a top lad and a good player but let's move on he's gone end of
Englands Ashes :)
Users browsing this forum: Bartholemew Smythe, Brian Wood, Bullsmad, Draexnael, EVO105, FevGrinder, JackDiggle, kirkhall, LeythIg, oggy123, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, robsnan, Rotherham Fev Fan, Sacha Lee Tim, westleighjim and 223 guests

