Wouldn't have complained if we'd have kept him, most Fartowners acknowledge our upturn in form and subsequent survival was a lot down to Riddy's arrival and him taking the pressure of Broughy.
Would have thought he'd be back in favour considering his record in the championship, seems a strange one signing for another championship club, i take it whatever the problem was it burnt his bridges at Leigh then?
Would have thought he'd be back in favour considering his record in the championship, seems a strange one signing for another championship club, i take it whatever the problem was it burnt his bridges at Leigh then?