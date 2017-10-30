WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.

Post a reply
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:42 pm
Posted by coco the fullback on Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:42 pm
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1984
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Tigerade wrote:
Yes - I get that but I cannot see the council putting their names down as the fall guy who will have to foot the bill when the developer doesn't have the cash to pay up. Too much risk for Wakefield Trinity and equally too much risk for WMDC and it's ratepayers.

The developer is just playing games and being allowed to do so. The low interest loan will be serviced by the club, at no cost the rate payer, until such time that the developer satisfies its obligations. The council need to get on with their job of making sure these obligations are met.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, Fax Machine, Grimmy, Jemmo, MollySylphrena, Mr. Zucchini Head, shinymcshine, Towns88, Uncle Rico, Wigg'n, Wildcat26, Wildthing and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,656,4261,68076,3254,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
IRELAND
Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
ITALY
v
USA
Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
WALES
Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
ITALY
Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
TONGA
Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM