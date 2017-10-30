Tigerade wrote: All that sounds so easy as long as Yorkcourt achieve £15 million in profits. They have no intention of getting to the required amount of square metres needed on the 106 so I cannot see their ambition transferred into making up the shortfall. Why doesn't the club put in for a loan instead of the council having to take the risk ?

The location at NM is absolutely perfect for distribution warehouses. At some point someone will develop it and make huge amounts of money. Yorkcourt don't have a great reputation but the real problem is that the council are allowing,nay encouraging them to believe that if they wait the stadium and sports facilities issue will go away and they'll net and extra £15M. How much have they already made from the giant fridges? WMDC helped them get that for free.The council should make it loud and clear that the payback to the Wakefield community is not negotiable and will not disappear. They spent the first few years denying it had anything to do with them. Still now they deflect all blame to others. It's time for them to get tough with the developers who they introduced to the scheme. They have the power to make this happen, but for some reason refuse to.P.S. I would think the club would struggle to get a £50 overdraft never mind a £15M loan.... secured against what exactly?