Tigerade wrote:
The "Steve Gill style cake" doesn't involve 15 million pounds of ratepayers money though does it.
We all know your just a troll, but. ..
No ratepayers money has been asked for or offered to build this stadium.
The local authority can borrow money for capital projects at extremely good rates in the current climate. The club already offered previously to pay the interest as part of the commercial rent until such time that Yorkcourt pay off the loan when they eventually develop NM. It would just be pump priming the project. Similar to the headingley deal by Leeds council.
It would not cost the council tax payers a penny. In fact, it would make them money and also benefit them from having community sports facilities for all to use.
Posted by
Tigerade
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 11:30 am
All that sounds so easy as long as Yorkcourt achieve £15 million in profits. They have no intention of getting to the required amount of square metres needed on the 106 so I cannot see their ambition transferred into making up the shortfall. Why doesn't the club put in for a loan instead of the council having to take the risk ?
Tigerade wrote:
All that sounds so easy as long as Yorkcourt achieve £15 million in profits. They have no intention of getting to the required amount of square metres needed on the 106 so I cannot see their ambition transferred into making up the shortfall. Why doesn't the club put in for a loan instead of the council having to take the risk ?
Yes cos rugby league clubs can just go out and borrow 15m quid with no assets to speak of. Your idea is a good one though why don’t cas borrow the money to build their own stadium especially as the developer you were hoping would build you one for a quid seems to be struggling to come through.
I have nothing against cas but you have been trying to get a new ground for a while yourselves yet everyone seems to focus on our failure to do so whilst you get away relatively Scott free
Tigerade wrote:
All that sounds so easy as long as Yorkcourt achieve £15 million in profits. They have no intention of getting to the required amount of square metres needed on the 106 so I cannot see their ambition transferred into making up the shortfall. Why doesn't the club put in for a loan instead of the council having to take the risk ?
The location at NM is absolutely perfect for distribution warehouses. At some point someone will develop it and make huge amounts of money. Yorkcourt don't have a great reputation but the real problem is that the council are allowing,nay encouraging them to believe that if they wait the stadium and sports facilities issue will go away and they'll net and extra £15M. How much have they already made from the giant fridges? WMDC helped them get that for free.
The council should make it loud and clear that the payback to the Wakefield community is not negotiable and will not disappear. They spent the first few years denying it had anything to do with them. Still now they deflect all blame to others. It's time for them to get tough with the developers who they introduced to the scheme. They have the power to make this happen, but for some reason refuse to.
P.S. I would think the club would struggle to get a £50 overdraft never mind a £15M loan.... secured against what exactly?
Posted by
Tigerade
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 1:12 pm
Tricky2309 wrote:
I have nothing against cas but you have been trying to get a new ground for a while yourselves yet everyone seems to focus on our failure to do so whilst you get away relatively Scott free
Maybe because we aren't a desperate to move just yet. We own out own ground and there doesn't seem to be much pressure from the RFL to leave Wheldon road. Sky love showing our home games and (poor facilities aside) we generally get good raps from away supporters who appreciate the atmosphere.
Posted by
Tigerade
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 1:23 pm
coco the fullback wrote:
P.S. I would think the club would struggle to get a £50 overdraft never mind a £15M loan.... secured against what exactly?
Yes - I get that but I cannot see the council putting their names down as the fall guy who will have to foot the bill when the developer doesn't have the cash to pay up. Too much risk for Wakefield Trinity and equally too much risk for WMDC and it's ratepayers.
Tigerade wrote:
Yes - I get that but I cannot see the council putting their names down as the fall guy who will have to foot the bill when the developer doesn't have the cash to pay up. Too much risk for Wakefield Trinity and equally too much risk for WMDC and it's ratepayers.
In the mean time, the club service the low interest loan, costing the tax payer nothing. It gives the council a reason to pursue the developer, not that they should need one. It also needs an arrangement for any stadium that allows the business to prosper. If it can't make money in the new stadium then there will be problems in the future.
The site is too good not to be developed. It's time to stop playing games.
Tigerade wrote:
Yes - I get that but I cannot see the council putting their names down as the fall guy who will have to foot the bill when the developer doesn't have the cash to pay up. Too much risk for Wakefield Trinity and equally too much risk for WMDC and it's ratepayers.
The developer is just playing games and being allowed to do so. The low interest loan will be serviced by the club, at no cost the rate payer, until such time that the developer satisfies its obligations. The council need to get on with their job of making sure these obligations are met.
Posted by
j.c
on Mon Oct 30, 2017 3:37 pm
coco the fullback wrote:
The developer is just playing games and being allowed to do so. The low interest loan will be serviced by the club, at no cost the rate payer, until such time that the developer satisfies its obligations. The council need to get on with their job of making sure these obligations are met.
Who services the loan should Wakefield trinity go out of business?
