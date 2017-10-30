WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.

Post a reply
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 10:49 am
Posted by coco the fullback on Mon Oct 30, 2017 10:49 am
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1979
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Tigerade wrote:
The "Steve Gill style cake" doesn't involve 15 million pounds of ratepayers money though does it.


We all know your just a troll, but. ..
No ratepayers money has been asked for or offered to build this stadium.
The local authority can borrow money for capital projects at extremely good rates in the current climate. The club already offered previously to pay the interest as part of the commercial rent until such time that Yorkcourt pay off the loan when they eventually develop NM. It would just be pump priming the project. Similar to the headingley deal by Leeds council.
It would not cost the council tax payers a penny. In fact, it would make them money and also benefit them from having community sports facilities for all to use.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, alleycat, ant1, beefy1, bowes, bramleyrhino, Bull Mania, coco the fullback, djhudds, downo, Kevs Head, LyndsayGill, Noel Cleal, onlyanorthernsoul, Psychedelic Casual, roopy, sanjunien, shinymcshine, wire-quin, wrencat1873 and 163 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,656,3521,61876,3254,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
IRELAND
Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
ITALY
v
USA
Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
WALES
Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
ITALY
Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
TONGA
Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM