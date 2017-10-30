Tigerade wrote: The "Steve Gill style cake" doesn't involve 15 million pounds of ratepayers money though does it.

We all know your just a troll, but. ..No ratepayers money has been asked for or offered to build this stadium.The local authority can borrow money for capital projects at extremely good rates in the current climate. The club already offered previously to pay the interest as part of the commercial rent until such time that Yorkcourt pay off the loan when they eventually develop NM. It would just be pump priming the project. Similar to the headingley deal by Leeds council.It would not cost the council tax payers a penny. In fact, it would make them money and also benefit them from having community sports facilities for all to use.