Uncle Rico wrote: It does seem like a rum do indeed was the cold store on a different parcel of land, for example is the development made up of more than one title? I've seen green belt mentioned earlier in the thread and previously is there a green belt issue and is all the land in green belt or part of it hence a separate application and their potential S106 loop hole?



Mind you if it was all this simple you would have thought that their case would have been made as such rather than all this cloak and dagger stuff



Good luck it must be so frustrating and on the face of it unfair

AFAIK all the land was taken out of greenbelt except the plot for the stadium and sports facilities, which is allowable development. The cold store is on the same plot but they had to reapply because it was taller than the original planning permitted. This is where WMDC took "legal advice" saying that this would not now count towards the trigger point. Via a FoI request it was found that they had no record of such advice. The S106 applies to the land and any development on it. It can't be disaggregated. The former trust chairman was told this but didn't tell anyone else. It is also the source of the cas fans' urban myth that they warned us about this. Hindsight is a wonderful gift. This and the advice from WMDC not to bid for Belle Vue when the Bank of Ireland sold it are probably the basis of any court action.Waiting for the club/trust response. MC's tweeted when the article was published "Just landed in Cyprus for family holiday. I can categorically state the Club pays its own rent! No further comment at this time #familytime"Box is very careful how he uses information. The earlier meeting announcing an earlier new deal was done at a council meeting where the public could watch but not speak. His use of the local rag to give out information without informing or giving a chance to respond by the club/trust is legendary.