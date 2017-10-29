|
Uncle Rico wrote:
There shouldn't be any need to have this level of 'protection' with a S106 as it is a legal obligation and enforceable should a developer renege on it's obligation. In a fair world, it would not seem unreasonable for a developer to pay for that obligation from the profit made on development, in simple terms a win win where the local authority can see an overall benefit in granting planning permission for something that would not have been normally granted a share in profit against a mitigated loss
I have no idea what the details are in this case and why the developer is refusing to comply, or why the local authority seems unwilling to pursue this matter but on the face of it, it is a sad situation for Wakefield Trinity
I believe the Development has yet (even if the controversial cold store is included) to reach the critical size to trigger the stadium build. The developer is of course, according to Wake fans anyway, holding back on further building, and thus depriving themselves of profit and allowing potential customers to go elsewhere to avoid building the stadium!
Mr Dog wrote:
I believe the Development has yet (even if the controversial cold store is included) to reach the critical size to trigger the stadium build. The developer is of course, according to Wake fans anyway, holding back on further building, and thus depriving themselves of profit and allowing potential customers to go elsewhere to avoid building the stadium!
Well if that's true and I'm not doubting you, then it's a reasonable position by the developer and possibly a poorly constructed S106.
Trigger levels will more than likely involve a 'dodge' where they aren't reached unless absolutely necessary, for example the killer deal that is so good that it can absorb what the developer would think of simplistically as a tax, whilst they rather unfairly and conveniently dismiss earlier development and the 'pure' profit already banked.
Posted by
bren2k
on Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:01 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
Well if that's true and I'm not doubting you, then it's a reasonable position by the developer and possibly a poorly constructed S106.
Trigger levels will more than likely involve a 'dodge' where they aren't reached unless absolutely necessary, for example the killer deal that is so good that it can absorb what the developer would think of simplistically as a tax, whilst they rather unfairly and conveniently dismiss earlier development and the 'pure' profit already banked.
The difficult thing here is that the cold store *would* have contributed a significant chunk of the trigger, but WMDC inexplicably agreed to allow them to build it under a separate planning application, thereby dodging it altogether. So you're right that a developer may well look for loopholes, but one would expect the enforcing authority not to collude with them to do so.
To make matters worse, the sainted Sir Rodney worked with them on this scheme as a member of the Trust, and agreed it during an unminuted meeting; this is the subject that WMDC now claim to have taken legal advice on, but have been unable to produce any evidence of having taken that legal advice.
It's a rum do.
bren2k wrote:
The difficult thing here is that the cold store *would* have contributed a significant chunk of the trigger, but WMDC inexplicably agreed to allow them to build it under a separate planning application, thereby dodging it altogether. So you're right that a developer may well look for loopholes, but one would expect the enforcing authority not to collude with them to do so.
To make matters worse, the sainted Sir Rodney worked with them on this scheme as a member of the Trust, and agreed it during an unminuted meeting; this is the subject that WMDC now claim to have taken legal advice on, but have been unable to produce any evidence of having taken that legal advice.
It's a rum do.
It does seem like a rum do indeed was the cold store on a different parcel of land, for example is the development made up of more than one title? I've seen green belt mentioned earlier in the thread and previously is there a green belt issue and is all the land in green belt or part of it hence a separate application and their potential S106 loop hole?
Mind you if it was all this simple you would have thought that their case would have been made as such rather than all this cloak and dagger stuff
Good luck it must be so frustrating and on the face of it unfair
Uncle Rico wrote:
Well if that's true and I'm not doubting you, then it's a reasonable position by the developer and possibly a poorly constructed S106.
Trigger levels will more than likely involve a 'dodge' where they aren't reached unless absolutely necessary, for example the killer deal that is so good that it can absorb what the developer would think of simplistically as a tax, whilst they rather unfairly and conveniently dismiss earlier development and the 'pure' profit already banked.
Or wait til WT are in such a position that a new stadium would be not required, ie gone to the wall.
barham red wrote:
Or wait til WT are in such a position that a new stadium would be not required, ie gone to the wall.
Maybe so, but, isn't the whole point that it's a Community Stadium in the similar way that Salford's ground was 'afforded' all be it from what appears to be a different type of funding arrangement and planning gain?
Therefore does the obligation go away if the rugby club folds, I would doubt it.
Uncle Rico wrote:
It does seem like a rum do indeed was the cold store on a different parcel of land, for example is the development made up of more than one title? I've seen green belt mentioned earlier in the thread and previously is there a green belt issue and is all the land in green belt or part of it hence a separate application and their potential S106 loop hole?
Mind you if it was all this simple you would have thought that their case would have been made as such rather than all this cloak and dagger stuff
Good luck it must be so frustrating and on the face of it unfair
AFAIK all the land was taken out of greenbelt except the plot for the stadium and sports facilities, which is allowable development. The cold store is on the same plot but they had to reapply because it was taller than the original planning permitted. This is where WMDC took "legal advice" saying that this would not now count towards the trigger point. Via a FoI request it was found that they had no record of such advice. The S106 applies to the land and any development on it. It can't be disaggregated. The former trust chairman was told this but didn't tell anyone else. It is also the source of the cas fans' urban myth that they warned us about this. Hindsight is a wonderful gift. This and the advice from WMDC not to bid for Belle Vue when the Bank of Ireland sold it are probably the basis of any court action.
Waiting for the club/trust response. MC's tweeted when the article was published "Just landed in Cyprus for family holiday. I can categorically state the Club pays its own rent! No further comment at this time #familytime"
Box is very careful how he uses information. The earlier meeting announcing an earlier new deal was done at a council meeting where the public could watch but not speak. His use of the local rag to give out information without informing or giving a chance to respond by the club/trust is legendary.
