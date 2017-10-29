WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.

Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:00 pm
Posted by Mr Dog on Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:00 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
There shouldn't be any need to have this level of 'protection' with a S106 as it is a legal obligation and enforceable should a developer renege on it's obligation. In a fair world, it would not seem unreasonable for a developer to pay for that obligation from the profit made on development, in simple terms a win win where the local authority can see an overall benefit in granting planning permission for something that would not have been normally granted a share in profit against a mitigated loss

I have no idea what the details are in this case and why the developer is refusing to comply, or why the local authority seems unwilling to pursue this matter but on the face of it, it is a sad situation for Wakefield Trinity


I believe the Development has yet (even if the controversial cold store is included) to reach the critical size to trigger the stadium build. The developer is of course, according to Wake fans anyway, holding back on further building, and thus depriving themselves of profit and allowing potential customers to go elsewhere to avoid building the stadium!
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:23 pm
Posted by Uncle Rico on Sun Oct 29, 2017 3:23 pm
Mr Dog wrote:
I believe the Development has yet (even if the controversial cold store is included) to reach the critical size to trigger the stadium build. The developer is of course, according to Wake fans anyway, holding back on further building, and thus depriving themselves of profit and allowing potential customers to go elsewhere to avoid building the stadium!


Well if that's true and I'm not doubting you, then it's a reasonable position by the developer and possibly a poorly constructed S106.

Trigger levels will more than likely involve a 'dodge' where they aren't reached unless absolutely necessary, for example the killer deal that is so good that it can absorb what the developer would think of simplistically as a tax, whilst they rather unfairly and conveniently dismiss earlier development and the 'pure' profit already banked.
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:01 pm
Posted by bren2k on Sun Oct 29, 2017 10:01 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
Well if that's true and I'm not doubting you, then it's a reasonable position by the developer and possibly a poorly constructed S106.

Trigger levels will more than likely involve a 'dodge' where they aren't reached unless absolutely necessary, for example the killer deal that is so good that it can absorb what the developer would think of simplistically as a tax, whilst they rather unfairly and conveniently dismiss earlier development and the 'pure' profit already banked.


The difficult thing here is that the cold store *would* have contributed a significant chunk of the trigger, but WMDC inexplicably agreed to allow them to build it under a separate planning application, thereby dodging it altogether. So you're right that a developer may well look for loopholes, but one would expect the enforcing authority not to collude with them to do so.

To make matters worse, the sainted Sir Rodney worked with them on this scheme as a member of the Trust, and agreed it during an unminuted meeting; this is the subject that WMDC now claim to have taken legal advice on, but have been unable to produce any evidence of having taken that legal advice.

It's a rum do.
Post Mon Oct 30, 2017 7:19 am
Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Oct 30, 2017 7:19 am
bren2k wrote:
The difficult thing here is that the cold store *would* have contributed a significant chunk of the trigger, but WMDC inexplicably agreed to allow them to build it under a separate planning application, thereby dodging it altogether. So you're right that a developer may well look for loopholes, but one would expect the enforcing authority not to collude with them to do so.

To make matters worse, the sainted Sir Rodney worked with them on this scheme as a member of the Trust, and agreed it during an unminuted meeting; this is the subject that WMDC now claim to have taken legal advice on, but have been unable to produce any evidence of having taken that legal advice.

It's a rum do.


It does seem like a rum do indeed was the cold store on a different parcel of land, for example is the development made up of more than one title? I've seen green belt mentioned earlier in the thread and previously is there a green belt issue and is all the land in green belt or part of it hence a separate application and their potential S106 loop hole?

Mind you if it was all this simple you would have thought that their case would have been made as such rather than all this cloak and dagger stuff

Good luck it must be so frustrating and on the face of it unfair
