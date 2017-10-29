bren2k wrote: The difficult thing here is that the cold store *would* have contributed a significant chunk of the trigger, but WMDC inexplicably agreed to allow them to build it under a separate planning application, thereby dodging it altogether. So you're right that a developer may well look for loopholes, but one would expect the enforcing authority not to collude with them to do so.



To make matters worse, the sainted Sir Rodney worked with them on this scheme as a member of the Trust, and agreed it during an unminuted meeting; this is the subject that WMDC now claim to have taken legal advice on, but have been unable to produce any evidence of having taken that legal advice.



It's a rum do.

It does seem like a rum do indeed was the cold store on a different parcel of land, for example is the development made up of more than one title? I've seen green belt mentioned earlier in the thread and previously is there a green belt issue and is all the land in green belt or part of it hence a separate application and their potential S106 loop hole?Mind you if it was all this simple you would have thought that their case would have been made as such rather than all this cloak and dagger stuffGood luck it must be so frustrating and on the face of it unfair