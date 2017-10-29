Uncle Rico wrote: Well if that's true and I'm not doubting you, then it's a reasonable position by the developer and possibly a poorly constructed S106.



Trigger levels will more than likely involve a 'dodge' where they aren't reached unless absolutely necessary, for example the killer deal that is so good that it can absorb what the developer would think of simplistically as a tax, whilst they rather unfairly and conveniently dismiss earlier development and the 'pure' profit already banked.

The difficult thing here is that the cold store *would* have contributed a significant chunk of the trigger, but WMDC inexplicably agreed to allow them to build it under a separate planning application, thereby dodging it altogether. So you're right that a developer may well look for loopholes, but one would expect the enforcing authority not to collude with them to do so.To make matters worse, the sainted Sir Rodney worked with them on this scheme as a member of the Trust, and agreed it during an unminuted meeting; this is the subject that WMDC now claim to have taken legal advice on, but have been unable to produce any evidence of having taken that legal advice.It's a rum do.