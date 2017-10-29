WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.

Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Sun Oct 29, 2017 2:00 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
There shouldn't be any need to have this level of 'protection' with a S106 as it is a legal obligation and enforceable should a developer renege on it's obligation. In a fair world, it would not seem unreasonable for a developer to pay for that obligation from the profit made on development, in simple terms a win win where the local authority can see an overall benefit in granting planning permission for something that would not have been normally granted a share in profit against a mitigated loss

I have no idea what the details are in this case and why the developer is refusing to comply, or why the local authority seems unwilling to pursue this matter but on the face of it, it is a sad situation for Wakefield Trinity


I believe the Development has yet (even if the controversial cold store is included) to reach the critical size to trigger the stadium build. The developer is of course, according to Wake fans anyway, holding back on further building, and thus depriving themselves of profit and allowing potential customers to go elsewhere to avoid building the stadium!
