The Ghost of '99 wrote: The difference between a peppercorn and "commercial rent" could be survival or bust for a club like Wakefield so it's understandable if this has become a stumbling block.



Spot on - and lets not forget that the reason 88M now own Belle Vue, is because WMDC colluded with our very own Sir Rodney Walker (then a member of the Stadium Trust) to advise the club not to bid on the land when the bank put it up for sale, so that 88M could acquire it unopposed.



So far, WMDC have conspired to make 2 property developers very rich, have failed to enforce a s106 agreement, and I have no doubt that at some point, Rodders will emerge as having benefited financially from all of this; and to top it off, they've lied about having obtained legal advice to enable the original developer to build on Greenbelt land without fear of triggering his obligations under the s106.



As stated previously - no new stadium has been developed without the support of the local council; not only does our council not support us - it actively opposes us at every opportunity.

knockersbumpMKII wrote: Pointless explaining to the troll, he full well knows that Wakefield have being fooked over by what sounds like unlawful actions by the council not to mention the impropriety, benefiting financially by being offered land unopposed at tender on the back of an offer/contract being fulfilled with what seems no intention whatsoever to fulfill is despicable at best and all aided and abetted by the council.

courts will enforce s106 planning obligations but this is going to be long and drawn out and cost money.

I've no dog in this fight but WMDC are a bunch of villainous shysters.



courts will enforce s106 planning obligations but this is going to be long and drawn out and cost money.

I've no dog in this fight but WMDC are a bunch of villainous shysters.



Good to see someone actually gets it and isn't full of faux outrage



Wouldn't surprise me that someone has taken backhanders, I hope that Wakey get the end result and that the criminals at the helm/involved get their fingers burnt, need to get the police involved as it sounds dodgy as fook.

Slugger McBatt wrote: "Dear Council,

can we have all this greenbelt land. We'll make a complete mess of the landscape by building horrendous eyesores, but to make it worthwhile we'll build a ground that the club, and any other community group, can use at a low rent".



'Dear Yorkcourt,

that sounds great. Crack on."



"Dear Council,

we've built it. We've decided not to build the stadium. Thanks anyway."



"Dear Yorkcourt,

No worries. Lol."



"Dear Trinity,

Council here. Soz. All gone south."



"Dear Council,

Trinity here. That's not fair. Do something about it."



"Dear Trinity,

Nah."



"Dear Trinity,

Stop going on and on. Okay, we give in. As we were, but we'll do Belle Vue instead. Okay."



"Dear Council,

Okay, but obviously on the same terms as before, as a promise is a promise."



"Dear Trinity,

Okaaaay,"



"Dear Trinity,

Changed our minds. Proper rent, and if you want the money from drinks and food, you can do one. I don't care if it means you can't grow as a club. After all, we've already one got one great club in our area."



Pretty much, but I'd change Trinity to Local Community, because these dealings have cost the local area a community stadium



Shifty Cat wrote: Because they should get it back from YorkCourt as what's meant to be happening. You know that place in Newmaket where that Stadium and training grounds etc were going to be built. We even got a S106, planning and The Secretary of State to rubber stamp the development, for what it was worth. They can now buld on that plot of land another huge Coldstore or 2 and make millions and millions. Which is all totally feesable if the Council had some balls and will. Cater has also agreed to pay any interest , until WMDC get the money off Yorkcourt. By the way you do know no money will come from the rate payer full stop at any stage and the Council will just do what Leeds do and get finanace from the City.



Oh and as a Trust member as said on our forum Trinity haven't walked away from any talks, so he doesn't know what that Politician is on about.

Sorry but I'm being called a thicko (sic) by someone who always struggles to string a coherent sentence together

Regards

King James

"The future of the new Belle Vue proposal now rests with the Club and a Trust who need to produce a robust business plan that clearly demonstrates how they will generate income to meet the running costs and commercial rent ."



Here :-



A statement from the council with the club a month back that clearly states 'Commercial Rent' begs to differ. This was dated 20th September so unless someone at the club has missed something again then WT knew it was a commercial rent the council were proposing.

Here :-

http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/planning/re ... ty-stadium



Now I don't know the full details any more than you do but it looks to me like Trinity's business plan involves us keeping match day income and being allowed to generate non match day income, whereas WMDC (and some of their business associates) want us to pay rent and have no ability to make any money to cover it.

As has been stated by loads of people the council have once again tried to make themselves look good and discredit the club by proposing a solution that no club in the world could make work.

Not satisfied with Yorkcourt making millions off broken promises it now seems that somebody else wants to run a trust (NOT the charitable trust that was set up for that purpose) that will also make money from the club and line their own pockets.

Is it really surprising that Trinity are not interested in being truly shafted by that deal??



Jake the Peg wrote: Yes but we only get a small % of the match day takings on bar and food. We also get some ticketing but our benefits are being eroded by the spiteful owner of Hull city who runs the stadium management company. The deal we have is a poor one for the club but we;re stuck with it



Wasn't that deal brokered by Pearson when he was Hull City head honcho? Tbf Allam does seem to make things hard for both clubs their fans and himself which must be costing him money? But the skim off City is so large he can be as obstinate as he likes? I can do you a deal on a few thousand tennis balls.. Scunthorpe footy team seem to be in a similar situation as Wakey and it seems every ray of hope turns into a false one.Councils are hard to pin down to major investment as few politicians will want their neck on block if it turns into a huge loss of money and votes



