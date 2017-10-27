|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13444
Location: Ossett
|
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
The difference between a peppercorn and "commercial rent" could be survival or bust for a club like Wakefield so it's understandable if this has become a stumbling block.
Spot on - and lets not forget that the reason 88M now own Belle Vue, is because WMDC colluded with our very own Sir Rodney Walker (then a member of the Stadium Trust) to advise the club not to bid on the land when the bank put it up for sale, so that 88M could acquire it unopposed.
So far, WMDC have conspired to make 2 property developers very rich, have failed to enforce a s106 agreement, and I have no doubt that at some point, Rodders will emerge as having benefited financially from all of this; and to top it off, they've lied about having obtained legal advice to enable the original developer to build on Greenbelt land without fear of triggering his obligations under the s106.
As stated previously - no new stadium has been developed without the support of the local council; not only does our council not support us - it actively opposes us at every opportunity.
|
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:53 am
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
11453Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Pointless explaining to the troll, he full well knows that Wakefield have being fooked over by what sounds like unlawful actions by the council not to mention the impropriety, benefiting financially by being offered land unopposed at tender on the back of an offer/contract being fulfilled with what seems no intention whatsoever to fulfill is despicable at best and all aided and abetted by the council.
courts will enforce s106 planning obligations but this is going to be long and drawn out and cost money.
I've no dog in this fight but WMDC are a bunch of villainous shysters.
Good to see someone actually gets it and isn't full of faux outrage
|
Wakefield TRINITY
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:50 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4038
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
Wouldn't surprise me that someone has taken backhanders, I hope that Wakey get the end result and that the criminals at the helm/involved get their fingers burnt, need to get the police involved as it sounds dodgy as fook.
|
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 11:05 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 592
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
"Dear Council,
can we have all this greenbelt land. We'll make a complete mess of the landscape by building horrendous eyesores, but to make it worthwhile we'll build a ground that the club, and any other community group, can use at a low rent".
'Dear Yorkcourt,
that sounds great. Crack on."
"Dear Council,
we've built it. We've decided not to build the stadium. Thanks anyway."
"Dear Yorkcourt,
No worries. Lol."
"Dear Trinity,
Council here. Soz. All gone south."
"Dear Council,
Trinity here. That's not fair. Do something about it."
"Dear Trinity,
Nah."
Years pass ....
"Dear Trinity,
Stop going on and on. Okay, we give in. As we were, but we'll do Belle Vue instead. Okay."
"Dear Council,
Okay, but obviously on the same terms as before, as a promise is a promise."
"Dear Trinity,
Okaaaay,"
Weeks pass
"Dear Trinity,
Changed our minds. Proper rent, and if you want the money from drinks and food, you can do one. I don't care if it means you can't grow as a club. After all, we've already one got one great club in our area."
And on it goes ....
Pretty much, but I'd change Trinity to Local Community, because these dealings have cost the local area a community stadium
|
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 11:06 am
|
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 127
|
Shifty Cat wrote:
Because they should get it back from YorkCourt as what's meant to be happening. You know that place in Newmaket where that Stadium and training grounds etc were going to be built. We even got a S106, planning and The Secretary of State to rubber stamp the development, for what it was worth. They can now buld on that plot of land another huge Coldstore or 2 and make millions and millions. Which is all totally feesable if the Council had some balls and will. Cater has also agreed to pay any interest , until WMDC get the money off Yorkcourt. By the way you do know no money will come from the rate payer full stop at any stage and the Council will just do what Leeds do and get finanace from the City.
Oh and as a Trust member as said on our forum Trinity haven't walked away from any talks, so he doesn't know what that Politician is on about.
Shifty mate, the only S106 he knows about is from the menu of the local chinese.
|
|
Sat Oct 28, 2017 7:55 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1041
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
you truly are a troll/thicko of epic proportions!
Sorry but I’m being called a thicko (sic) by someone who always struggles to string a coherent sentence together
Regards
King James
|
|
Sun Oct 29, 2017 9:33 am
|
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4560
|
Tigerade wrote:
A statement from the council with the club a month back that clearly states 'Commercial Rent' begs to differ. This was dated 20th September so unless someone at the club has missed something again then WT knew it was a commercial rent the council were proposing."The future of the new Belle Vue proposal now rests with the Club and a Trust who need to produce a robust business plan that clearly demonstrates how they will generate income to meet the running costs and commercial rent."
Here :-http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/planning/re ... ty-stadium
Now I don't know the full details any more than you do but it looks to me like Trinity's business plan involves us keeping match day income and being allowed to generate non match day income, whereas WMDC (and some of their business associates) want us to pay rent and have no ability to make any money to cover it.
As has been stated by loads of people the council have once again tried to make themselves look good and discredit the club by proposing a solution that no club in the world could make work.
Not satisfied with Yorkcourt making millions off broken promises it now seems that somebody else wants to run a trust (NOT the charitable trust that was set up for that purpose) that will also make money from the club and line their own pockets.
Is it really surprising that Trinity are not interested in being truly shafted by that deal??
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield
Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.
Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bearded, Bullsmad, ColD, cravenpark1, Darwinsdad, Deeencee, downo, Erik the not red, FlexWheeler, Fordy, kobashi, LyndsayGill, MOUSE13, Paddyfc, roopy, Sal Paradise, The All New Chester Wire, Towns88, weighman, wrencat1873 and 192 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,656,043
|1,628
|76,322
|4,559
|SET
|