WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.

Post a reply
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:50 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13443
Location: Ossett
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
The difference between a peppercorn and "commercial rent" could be survival or bust for a club like Wakefield so it's understandable if this has become a stumbling block.


Spot on - and lets not forget that the reason 88M now own Belle Vue, is because WMDC colluded with our very own Sir Rodney Walker (then a member of the Stadium Trust) to advise the club not to bid on the land when the bank put it up for sale, so that 88M could acquire it unopposed.

So far, WMDC have conspired to make 2 property developers very rich, have failed to enforce a s106 agreement, and I have no doubt that at some point, Rodders will emerge as having benefited financially from all of this; and to top it off, they've lied about having obtained legal advice to enable the original developer to build on Greenbelt land without fear of triggering his obligations under the s106.

As stated previously - no new stadium has been developed without the support of the local council; not only does our council not support us - it actively opposes us at every opportunity.
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 6:53 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11452
Location: The City of Wakefield
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Pointless explaining to the troll, he full well knows that Wakefield have being fooked over by what sounds like unlawful actions by the council not to mention the impropriety, benefiting financially by being offered land unopposed at tender on the back of an offer/contract being fulfilled with what seems no intention whatsoever to fulfill is despicable at best and all aided and abetted by the council.

courts will enforce s106 planning obligations but this is going to be long and drawn out and cost money.
I've no dog in this fight but WMDC are a bunch of villainous shysters.


Good to see someone actually gets it and isn't full of faux outrage :BOW:
Wakefield TRINITY
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:50 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4035
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Wouldn't surprise me that someone has taken backhanders, I hope that Wakey get the end result and that the criminals at the helm/involved get their fingers burnt, need to get the police involved as it sounds dodgy as fook.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bearded, Bfd_Rhino, bowes, brooklands tap room, Channel Islander, Charlie Sheen, ColD, DiggerHFC, downo, Egg Banjo, Frosties., Hopie, Kevs Head, knockersbumpMKII, le penguin, leslie boyd, little wayne69, Loyal Leeds Fan, miscreant, nkpom, Noel Cleal, Rhinoshaund III, Seth, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Trainman, Yahoo [Bot] and 173 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,8601,61776,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
50-6
WALES
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
38-8
SAMOA
 NOW 
TODAY : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
42-6
USA
Hayne Try, Koroisau Goal : LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM