The Ghost of '99 wrote: The difference between a peppercorn and "commercial rent" could be survival or bust for a club like Wakefield so it's understandable if this has become a stumbling block.

Spot on - and lets not forget that the reason 88M now own Belle Vue, is because WMDC colluded with our very own Sir Rodney Walker (then a member of the Stadium Trust) to advise the club not to bid on the land when the bank put it up for sale, so that 88M could acquire it unopposed.So far, WMDC have conspired to make 2 property developers very rich, have failed to enforce a s106 agreement, and I have no doubt that at some point, Rodders will emerge as having benefited financially from all of this; and to top it off, they've lied about having obtained legal advice to enable the original developer to build on Greenbelt land without fear of triggering his obligations under the s106.As stated previously - no new stadium has been developed without the support of the local council; not only does our council not support us - it actively opposes us at every opportunity.