Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:16 am
Fev 1979

Joined: Sun Jan 12, 2014 6:12 pm
Posts: 84
Always annoys me how fev,dewsbury and Batley can fund there OWN tidy stadiums but others can’t...
In 1998 when wakey beat fev in the final to go in super league they promised it then,,,18 years on and only one of them 2 clubs has spent money on its ground while getting far fewer through the gates
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:07 am
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5267
Location: Over there
As has been said on the Wakey forum, the club has pulled out of nothing. The club and the Trust that is going to run the stadium were told to submit a document spelling out how it would run the stadium and how the club would generate an income. The club and Trust have done that, and have used as a template what Wakefield Council called a "perfect" document used by Castleford.

The Council have spit out their dummy because they don't like it. The club haven't pulled out at all.

A complicating factor, of course, is the presence of a third party who wants to run the stadium and make the money. Wakey have done nothing wrong, but unfortunately there are other snouts in the trough getting in the way.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:21 am
Adam_Harrison9
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 20, 2012 11:00 pm
Posts: 583
jools wrote:
Of course they are refusing! We are currently going through austerity- people would rather millions be spent on local social services, schools etc!


Another mindless sheep lacking the critical faculties ensconced within their brain. Are you still buying the austerity lie? How long will you buy it for? Another year? Another 5? Another 10? Or just for as long as the Conservatives can get away with blaming all their incompetence on it?

P.s The council agreed to let green belt land be removed for York Court properties to build on as long as a community stadium was built in return under a section 106 agreement. This obligation was never fulfilled and it is now obvious the developer NOR THE COUNCIL never had the intention of having this happen - just another corporate swindle where the suits get the dollars and the taxpayer sees nothing in return - except a giant fridge of course. Once this was highlighted in mainstream media and the truth started coming out about the council's blatant disregard for its own community, the council changed their tune to come up with this brilliant revamping of belle vue plan. Guess what... it has always been said by the club that the essence of the deal has to remain the same as Newmarket. That the rent is a peppercorn rent where the club pays a rent to be the main beneficiary of the stadium and can retain all profits on match days in order to keep the club sustainable financially. The council somewhat bemusingly have obviously changed the goalposts and want Trinity to pay more despite their previous love ups an are trying to paint Trinity as the reason why this deal is not viable. All smells a bit funny doesn't it when you consider the context of the situation and not what you see from your club shared with a football club financed by a millionaire.
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:46 am
Smew
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 07, 2011 6:10 pm
Posts: 189
Slugger McBatt wrote:
"Dear Council,
can we have all this greenbelt land. We'll make a complete mess of the landscape by building horrendous eyesores, but to make it worthwhile we'll build a ground that the club, and any other community group, can use at a low rent".

'Dear Yorkcourt,
that sounds great. Crack on."

"Dear Council,
we've built it. We've decided not to build the stadium. Thanks anyway."

"Dear Yorkcourt,
No worries. Lol."

"Dear Trinity,
Council here. Soz. All gone south."

"Dear Council,
Trinity here. That's not fair. Do something about it."

"Dear Trinity,
Nah."

Years pass ....

"Dear Trinity,
Stop going on and on. Okay, we give in. As we were, but we'll do Belle Vue instead. Okay."

"Dear Council,
Okay, but obviously on the same terms as before, as a promise is a promise."

"Dear Trinity,
Okaaaay,"

Weeks pass

"Dear Trinity,
Changed our minds. Proper rent, and if you want the money from drinks and food, you can do one. I don't care if it means you can't grow as a club. After all, we've already one got one great club in our area."

And on it goes ....


Nobody needs to read or write anyhting else other than this - this is exactly what the position is. Only thing I would add is that Box (WMDC leader) will not permit a stadium for Wakefield until the Castleford one is built. ATEOTD no new stadiums in Wakefield district.
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:47 pm
Lebron James
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1039
I know I’m going to go from one of the most respected posters on rlfans to the level of vastman, saleslim, boytoy29 and Sheldon with this post but someone needs to address the elephant in the room. Why should Wakefield Council spend millions of our tax pounds on a stadium that 1% of the Wakefield population care about? If Wakefield are serious about protecting their future they need to cut ties with their toxic council and find someone else willing to bank roll it (easier said than done ofc)

Regards

King James
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:18 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4092
Call Me God wrote:
100% spot on. I reckon than rather losing a few hundred disgruntled fans incapable of accepting change, both clubs would get close to filling a 12k stadium. Think of the benefits to the area with staff needed for 22 match days rather than 11, the income from the associated facilities, the community opportunities......it makes perfect business sense which is an alien concept to some folk in RL circles.

and funnily enough the thing is Carter has publicy said that if he and Gill were in charge of the Clubs 10 years ago, that's what they'd do. But since then we've had the fiasco of Yorkscourt and all that was prmosed to the Wakefield Community and Cas and have gone on to a scheme with Lateral.
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 9:27 pm
Shifty Cat
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4092
Lebron James wrote:
I know I’m going to go from one of the most respected posters on rlfans to the level of vastman, saleslim, boytoy29 and Sheldon with this post but someone needs to address the elephant in the room. Why should Wakefield Council spend millions of our tax pounds on a stadium that 1% of the Wakefield population care about? If Wakefield are serious about protecting their future they need to cut ties with their toxic council and find someone else willing to bank roll it (easier said than done ofc)

Regards

King James

Because they should get it back from YorkCourt as what's meant to be happening. You know that place in Newmaket where that Stadium and training grounds etc were going to be built. We even got a S106, planning and The Secretary of State to rubber stamp the development, for what it was worth. They can now buld on that plot of land another huge Coldstore or 2 and make millions and millions. Which is all totally feesable if the Council had some balls and will. Cater has also agreed to pay any interest , until WMDC get the money off Yorkcourt. By the way you do know no money will come from the rate payer full stop at any stage and the Council will just do what Leeds do and get finanace from the City.

Oh and as a Trust member as said on our forum Trinity haven't walked away from any talks, so he doesn't know what that Politician is on about.
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 10:18 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26504
Call Me God wrote:
Wow. That's a lot of rent....Harlequins charged us £215,000 PA for 13 home games and 1 cup tie, with other cup ties being charged at £20,000 a game....1/2 a mil for 15 or so games seems steep. Does that include match-day costs like stewards etc?

Yes but we only get a small % of the match day takings on bar and food. We also get some ticketing but our benefits are being eroded by the spiteful owner of Hull city who runs the stadium management company. The deal we have is a poor one for the club but we;re stuck with it
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:13 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4034
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Lebron James wrote:
I know I’m going to go from one of the most respected posters on rlfans to the level of vastman, saleslim, boytoy29 and Sheldon with this post but someone needs to address the elephant in the room. Why should Wakefield Council spend millions of our tax pounds on a stadium that 1% of the Wakefield population care about? If Wakefield are serious about protecting their future they need to cut ties with their toxic council and find someone else willing to bank roll it (easier said than done ofc)

Regards

King James

you truly are a troll/thicko of epic proportions!
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:28 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 4034
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Shifty Cat wrote:
Because they should get it back from YorkCourt as what's meant to be happening. You know that place in Newmaket where that Stadium and training grounds etc were going to be built. We even got a S106, planning and The Secretary of State to rubber stamp the development, for what it was worth. They can now buld on that plot of land another huge Coldstore or 2 and make millions and millions. Which is all totally feesable if the Council had some balls and will. Cater has also agreed to pay any interest , until WMDC get the money off Yorkcourt. By the way you do know no money will come from the rate payer full stop at any stage and the Council will just do what Leeds do and get finanace from the City.

Oh and as a Trust member as said on our forum Trinity haven't walked away from any talks, so he doesn't know what that Politician is on about.

Pointless explaining to the troll, he full well knows that Wakefield have being fooked over by what sounds like unlawful actions by the council not to mention the impropriety, benefiting financially by being offered land unopposed at tender on the back of an offer/contract being fulfilled with what seems no intention whatsoever to fulfill is despicable at best and all aided and abetted by the council.

courts will enforce s106 planning obligations but this is going to be long and drawn out and cost money.
I've no dog in this fight but WMDC are a bunch of villainous shysters.
