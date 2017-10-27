jools wrote: Of course they are refusing! We are currently going through austerity- people would rather millions be spent on local social services, schools etc!

Another mindless sheep lacking the critical faculties ensconced within their brain. Are you still buying the austerity lie? How long will you buy it for? Another year? Another 5? Another 10? Or just for as long as the Conservatives can get away with blaming all their incompetence on it?P.s The council agreed to let green belt land be removed for York Court properties to build on as long as a community stadium was built in return under a section 106 agreement. This obligation was never fulfilled and it is now obvious the developer NOR THE COUNCIL never had the intention of having this happen - just another corporate swindle where the suits get the dollars and the taxpayer sees nothing in return - except a giant fridge of course. Once this was highlighted in mainstream media and the truth started coming out about the council's blatant disregard for its own community, the council changed their tune to come up with this brilliant revamping of belle vue plan. Guess what... it has always been said by the club that the essence of the deal has to remain the same as Newmarket. That the rent is a peppercorn rent where the club pays a rent to be the main beneficiary of the stadium and can retain all profits on match days in order to keep the club sustainable financially. The council somewhat bemusingly have obviously changed the goalposts and want Trinity to pay more despite their previous love ups an are trying to paint Trinity as the reason why this deal is not viable. All smells a bit funny doesn't it when you consider the context of the situation and not what you see from your club shared with a football club financed by a millionaire.