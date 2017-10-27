|
Always annoys me how fev,dewsbury and Batley can fund there OWN tidy stadiums but others can’t...
In 1998 when wakey beat fev in the final to go in super league they promised it then,,,18 years on and only one of them 2 clubs has spent money on its ground while getting far fewer through the gates
As has been said on the Wakey forum, the club has pulled out of nothing. The club and the Trust that is going to run the stadium were told to submit a document spelling out how it would run the stadium and how the club would generate an income. The club and Trust have done that, and have used as a template what Wakefield Council called a "perfect" document used by Castleford.
The Council have spit out their dummy because they don't like it. The club haven't pulled out at all.
A complicating factor, of course, is the presence of a third party who wants to run the stadium and make the money. Wakey have done nothing wrong, but unfortunately there are other snouts in the trough getting in the way.
jools wrote:
Of course they are refusing! We are currently going through austerity- people would rather millions be spent on local social services, schools etc!
Another mindless sheep lacking the critical faculties ensconced within their brain. Are you still buying the austerity lie? How long will you buy it for? Another year? Another 5? Another 10? Or just for as long as the Conservatives can get away with blaming all their incompetence on it?
P.s The council agreed to let green belt land be removed for York Court properties to build on as long as a community stadium was built in return under a section 106 agreement. This obligation was never fulfilled and it is now obvious the developer NOR THE COUNCIL never had the intention of having this happen - just another corporate swindle where the suits get the dollars and the taxpayer sees nothing in return - except a giant fridge of course. Once this was highlighted in mainstream media and the truth started coming out about the council's blatant disregard for its own community, the council changed their tune to come up with this brilliant revamping of belle vue plan. Guess what... it has always been said by the club that the essence of the deal has to remain the same as Newmarket. That the rent is a peppercorn rent where the club pays a rent to be the main beneficiary of the stadium and can retain all profits on match days in order to keep the club sustainable financially. The council somewhat bemusingly have obviously changed the goalposts and want Trinity to pay more despite their previous love ups an are trying to paint Trinity as the reason why this deal is not viable. All smells a bit funny doesn't it when you consider the context of the situation and not what you see from your club shared with a football club financed by a millionaire.
Smew
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Slugger McBatt wrote:
"Dear Council,
can we have all this greenbelt land. We'll make a complete mess of the landscape by building horrendous eyesores, but to make it worthwhile we'll build a ground that the club, and any other community group, can use at a low rent".
'Dear Yorkcourt,
that sounds great. Crack on."
"Dear Council,
we've built it. We've decided not to build the stadium. Thanks anyway."
"Dear Yorkcourt,
No worries. Lol."
"Dear Trinity,
Council here. Soz. All gone south."
"Dear Council,
Trinity here. That's not fair. Do something about it."
"Dear Trinity,
Nah."
Years pass ....
"Dear Trinity,
Stop going on and on. Okay, we give in. As we were, but we'll do Belle Vue instead. Okay."
"Dear Council,
Okay, but obviously on the same terms as before, as a promise is a promise."
"Dear Trinity,
Okaaaay,"
Weeks pass
"Dear Trinity,
Changed our minds. Proper rent, and if you want the money from drinks and food, you can do one. I don't care if it means you can't grow as a club. After all, we've already one got one great club in our area."
And on it goes ....
Nobody needs to read or write anyhting else other than this - this is exactly what the position is. Only thing I would add is that Box (WMDC leader) will not permit a stadium for Wakefield until the Castleford one is built. ATEOTD no new stadiums in Wakefield district.
