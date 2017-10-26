From an outsider looking in (and feel free to shoot me down wakey fans if I've got anything wrong)



Yorkcourt got planning permission for greenbelt land. As a "price" for this greenbelt land, they have to build a comminity stadium free of charge, and rent it to a comminity trust for a peppercorn rent. Now for whatever reason, York Court arent going to build it IMO maybe they can't afford, but newmarket looks dead to me. It could go to court, but again even if Wakey win the case, they sadly still end up losers as it drag on and the land will be taken back anyway and they have to find a new contractor.



88m own Belle Vue and the land around. They have agreed to redvelop BV. However they can't offer peppercorn rent as they own the land anyway. They need to make money and i dont see how some think they would build a stadium on land they already own, instead of houses and making no money from rent. As has been said, you can't have it built for free, play in it for free, and keep all the money from it.



If I've missed anything please shoot me down. What York Court have done is shameful, but again, getting justice in court still won't get the stadium built. Must be hell for the fans.