jools wrote:
Oh I certainly understand- the council are being asked to loan money they now don't have. The company involved are being asked to spend money they don't have.
It matters not one jot what wakefield were "promised"
Lots of people were "promised" pensions they have never received.
austerity affects cash flow HTH.
Really, You clearly have no idea what this is about, in which case why embarrass yourself without you have no knowledge of the situation, or your simply showing your shudds bitterness towards all things Wakefield.HTH.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:32 pm
Getting a bit tired of hearing these ground share/merger comments again. Perhaps Leeds and Bradford could merge solving all of Bradford's problems. Salford could merge with just about anybody. Wigan and Saints, Warrington and Widnes, the two Hull clubs and hey presto plenty of room for Toronto, New York, Boston and anybody else..............Would you watch it?
Trinity (and indeed the people of Wakefield) just want what they are owed and what they were promised when the developer was granted planning permission on green belt land. I'm sure that many residents of Stanley, Newmarket and Altofts would have objected to the plans had they known the CUMMUNITY stadium was never going to come to fruition. I know I would. That great white box must be visible from outer space.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:46 pm
I cannot believe that people don't see the main injustice here ......the question everyone should be asking is ....
A developer has acquired prime land " what is the city of Wakefield getting in return "? simples!!!!!!
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:08 pm
Hull pay about £1/2m a year in rent at the KCOM
Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:50 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hull pay about £1/2m a year in rent at the KCOM
Wow. That's a lot of rent....Harlequins charged us £215,000 PA for 13 home games and 1 cup tie, with other cup ties being charged at £20,000 a game....1/2 a mil for 15 or so games seems steep. Does that include match-day costs like stewards etc?
Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:56 am
Leeds charged Leeds RU £760k for provision of "stadium facilities" in 2016. That figure includes charges for use of Leeds' ticket office, bar staff, turnstile operators etc etc as well as the underlying rent of Headingley and Kirkstall but it's not a cheap business to be renting a sports stadium. The difference between a peppercorn and "commercial rent" could be survival or bust for a club like Wakefield so it's understandable if this has become a stumbling block.
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."
Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:40 am
Two Points wrote:
Getting a bit tired of hearing these ground share/merger comments again. Perhaps Leeds and Bradford could merge solving all of Bradford's problems. Salford could merge with just about anybody. Wigan and Saints, Warrington and Widnes, the two Hull clubs and hey presto plenty of room for Toronto, New York, Boston and anybody else..............Would you watch it
Leeds, Hull, Wigan, Huddersfield do all share their stadium with other sports clubs. Maybe if Bradford did too they’d be in a better position financially. I don’t think anyone has suggested a merger, that is not the same as sharing a stadium.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:58 am
cocker wrote:
I cannot believe that people don't see the main injustice here ......the question everyone should be asking is ....
A developer has acquired prime land " what is the city of Wakefield getting in return "? simples!!!!!!
Unfortunately, many RL fans are too small minded to see this question. This is now a matter far beyond just a new stadium for a minority sport, this is a question around the injustices and potentially illigeal dealings within local government which have allowed a developer to aquire greenbelt land and planning worth several million, with nothing returned to the local community
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:25 am
From an outsider looking in (and feel free to shoot me down wakey fans if I've got anything wrong)
Yorkcourt got planning permission for greenbelt land. As a "price" for this greenbelt land, they have to build a comminity stadium free of charge, and rent it to a comminity trust for a peppercorn rent. Now for whatever reason, York Court arent going to build it IMO maybe they can't afford, but newmarket looks dead to me. It could go to court, but again even if Wakey win the case, they sadly still end up losers as it drag on and the land will be taken back anyway and they have to find a new contractor.
88m own Belle Vue and the land around. They have agreed to redvelop BV. However they can't offer peppercorn rent as they own the land anyway. They need to make money and i dont see how some think they would build a stadium on land they already own, instead of houses and making no money from rent. As has been said, you can't have it built for free, play in it for free, and keep all the money from it.
If I've missed anything please shoot me down. What York Court have done is shameful, but again, getting justice in court still won't get the stadium built. Must be hell for the fans.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 8:37 am
Bull Mania wrote:
From an outsider looking in (and feel free to shoot me down wakey fans if I've got anything wrong)
Yorkcourt got planning permission for greenbelt land. As a "price" for this greenbelt land, they have to build a comminity stadium free of charge, and rent it to a comminity trust for a peppercorn rent. Now for whatever reason, York Court arent going to build it IMO maybe they can't afford, but newmarket looks dead to me. It could go to court, but again even if Wakey win the case, they sadly still end up losers as it drag on and the land will be taken back anyway and they have to find a new contractor.
88m own Belle Vue and the land around. They have agreed to redvelop BV. However they can't offer peppercorn rent as they own the land anyway. They need to make money and i dont see how some think they would build a stadium on land they already own, instead of houses and making no money from rent. As has been said, you can't have it built for free, play in it for free, and keep all the money from it.
If I've missed anything please shoot me down. What York Court have done is shameful, but again, getting justice in court still won't get the stadium built. Must be hell for the fans.
You've just missed out the latest proposal, only 4/5 weeks ago (you know the one with all the artist's impressions), which was somewhat different to the position that WMDC have now taken.
Once again, they have moved the F'in goal posts.
Court seems the only option, although, as you rightly say, this still may not secure a new ground.
It would however, expose some of the goings on at the top of WMDC and if had a spare £100,000, I'd willingly give it to Trinity to fight their caes and we could see exactly what has gone on.
