Getting a bit tired of hearing these ground share/merger comments again. Perhaps Leeds and Bradford could merge solving all of Bradford's problems. Salford could merge with just about anybody. Wigan and Saints, Warrington and Widnes, the two Hull clubs and hey presto plenty of room for Toronto, New York, Boston and anybody else..............Would you watch it?



Trinity (and indeed the people of Wakefield) just want what they are owed and what they were promised when the developer was granted planning permission on green belt land. I'm sure that many residents of Stanley, Newmarket and Altofts would have objected to the plans had they known the CUMMUNITY stadium was never going to come to fruition. I know I would. That great white box must be visible from outer space.