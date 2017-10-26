WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.

Post a reply
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:01 pm
little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 121
jools wrote:
Oh I certainly understand- the council are being asked to loan money they now don't have. The company involved are being asked to spend money they don't have.
It matters not one jot what wakefield were "promised"
Lots of people were "promised" pensions they have never received.
austerity affects cash flow HTH.

Really, You clearly have no idea what this is about, in which case why embarrass yourself without you have no knowledge of the situation, or your simply showing your shudds bitterness towards all things Wakefield.HTH.
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:32 pm
Two Points Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Apr 08, 2014 6:33 pm
Posts: 84
Getting a bit tired of hearing these ground share/merger comments again. Perhaps Leeds and Bradford could merge solving all of Bradford's problems. Salford could merge with just about anybody. Wigan and Saints, Warrington and Widnes, the two Hull clubs and hey presto plenty of room for Toronto, New York, Boston and anybody else..............Would you watch it?

Trinity (and indeed the people of Wakefield) just want what they are owed and what they were promised when the developer was granted planning permission on green belt land. I'm sure that many residents of Stanley, Newmarket and Altofts would have objected to the plans had they known the CUMMUNITY stadium was never going to come to fruition. I know I would. That great white box must be visible from outer space.
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:46 pm
cocker Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2006 5:48 pm
Posts: 424
I cannot believe that people don't see the main injustice here ......the question everyone should be asking is ....

A developer has acquired prime land " what is the city of Wakefield getting in return "? simples!!!!!!
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:08 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26502
Hull pay about £1/2m a year in rent at the KCOM
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:50 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 179
Jake the Peg wrote:
Hull pay about £1/2m a year in rent at the KCOM

Wow. That's a lot of rent....Harlequins charged us £215,000 PA for 13 home games and 1 cup tie, with other cup ties being charged at £20,000 a game....1/2 a mil for 15 or so games seems steep. Does that include match-day costs like stewards etc?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, Him, knockersbumpMKII, leedsnsouths, Levrier, Loyal Leeds Fan, luke ShipleyRed, rhinos_bish, The Ghost of '99 and 97 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,1341,01976,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM