Common denominator in all failed schemes for a new ground in Wakey - WMDC and their cas shareholding leader Peter Box.



Up until a few months ago when the national press got on the case, he was on local radio saying the s106 agreement and its enforcement was nothing to do with the council. This despite the council negotiating an apparent watertight s106 for cas new ground which sees a private entity in cas tigers ultimately own a ground for 1 quid



Prior to that the council allowed a separate planning application at Newmarket so that the huge building on the site does not contribute towards the trigger point for building the COMMUNITY stadium. When challenged on this point they said they had told Rodney Walker the then head of the stadium trust (who failed to tell anyone else about these meetings) and also that they had taken legal advice. When a freedom of information request was made to see the legal advice the council couldn’t locate it or remember who provided it!



It is easy to blame the club but I repeat what I have said previously on other threads, name me one new ground that has been built off the back off a RL clubs sole involvement. All have been done with a developer or council involvement or both.



Wakey have made great strides in recent years to become a more professional outfit and the ground is the missing piece of the jigsaw.