Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 4:07 pm
little wayne69
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 120
wrencat1873 wrote:
Try and keep up.
The council were asked to "loan" the cash needed to build the stadium until the developer (Yorkcourt), whom they have allowed to build on the site at NM, paid them the agreed amount.
Micheal Carter said that he would pay any interest on said "loan" to avoid the council being out of pocket.
The issue here is that the developer, having secured masses of building land in the back of promising to build a community stadium, is being "allowed" by WMDC, to renege on their promise to build the ground, contravening the terms of the agreement and the council by "allowing" them not to build what was promised at the public hearing are stuffing Wakefields hopes of continuing in the top flight of RL and failing to fulfil their obligations as a Metropolitan Council.
It's not a case of building a RL Stadium instead of spending the cash on Hospitals, schools etc, they simply need to enforce the agreement everyone signed up to.
Rock all to do with austerity just local government intransigence and this has gone on for too long.
How we can go from "peppercorn" rent to "commercial" rent within the last 5 weeks is just mind boggling.

Even a half wit could understand what's gone on, perhaps jools hasn't quite reached that standard of education yet.
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 4:14 pm
financialtimes
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1235
Tigerade wrote:
A statement from the council with the club a month back that clearly states 'Commercial Rent' begs to differ. This was dated 20th September so unless someone at the club has missed something again then WT knew it was a commercial rent the council were proposing.

"The future of the new Belle Vue proposal now rests with the Club and a Trust who need to produce a robust business plan that clearly demonstrates how they will generate income to meet the running costs and commercial rent."

Here :-

http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/planning/re ... ty-stadium


Taken from the same article and I've highlighted the bit for your reference

"Michael Carter the owner of Wakefield Trinity RFL Club said: "Myself and Chris Brereton are happy, after some tense negotiations, that we have agreed in principle a future ground for Wakefield Trinity. We are yet to agree all the minute details and have agreed with all parties that this will be finalised by October 31"

HTH :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 4:17 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3257
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Tigerade wrote:
A statement from the council with the club a month back that clearly states 'Commercial Rent' begs to differ. This was dated 20th September so unless someone at the club has missed something again then WT knew it was a commercial rent the council were proposing.

"The future of the new Belle Vue proposal now rests with the Club and a Trust who need to produce a robust business plan that clearly demonstrates how they will generate income to meet the running costs and commercial rent."

Here :-

http://www.wakefield.gov.uk/planning/re ... ty-stadium


Indeed, I think many people are waiting with baited breath for W.T.R.L.F.C.'s statement as to why they've thrown the teddy out.

Maybe the commercial rent has increased from the original announcement, maybe it has something to do with who gets the refreshment revenue streams from match days?

Either way, it's same old, same old, in the life of a Trinity supporter.
"What year is this?"
Re: Wakey stadium plans collapse- again.
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 5:37 pm
Tricky2309
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3737
Common denominator in all failed schemes for a new ground in Wakey - WMDC and their cas shareholding leader Peter Box.

Up until a few months ago when the national press got on the case, he was on local radio saying the s106 agreement and its enforcement was nothing to do with the council. This despite the council negotiating an apparent watertight s106 for cas new ground which sees a private entity in cas tigers ultimately own a ground for 1 quid

Prior to that the council allowed a separate planning application at Newmarket so that the huge building on the site does not contribute towards the trigger point for building the COMMUNITY stadium. When challenged on this point they said they had told Rodney Walker the then head of the stadium trust (who failed to tell anyone else about these meetings) and also that they had taken legal advice. When a freedom of information request was made to see the legal advice the council couldn’t locate it or remember who provided it!

It is easy to blame the club but I repeat what I have said previously on other threads, name me one new ground that has been built off the back off a RL clubs sole involvement. All have been done with a developer or council involvement or both.

Wakey have made great strides in recent years to become a more professional outfit and the ground is the missing piece of the jigsaw.
