Try and keep up.

The council were asked to "loan" the cash needed to build the stadium until the developer (Yorkcourt), whom they have allowed to build on the site at NM, paid them the agreed amount.

Micheal Carter said that he would pay any interest on said "loan" to avoid the council being out of pocket.

The issue here is that the developer, having secured masses of building land in the back of promising to build a community stadium, is being "allowed" by WMDC, to renege on their promise to build the ground, contravening the terms of the agreement and the council by "allowing" them not to build what was promised at the public hearing are stuffing Wakefields hopes of continuing in the top flight of RL and failing to fulfil their obligations as a Metropolitan Council.

It's not a case of building a RL Stadium instead of spending the cash on Hospitals, schools etc, they simply need to enforce the agreement everyone signed up to.

Rock all to do with austerity just local government intransigence and this has gone on for too long.

How we can go from "peppercorn" rent to "commercial" rent within the last 5 weeks is just mind boggling.