Steve51 wrote: It's clear from the article where the stumbling block is.



The council have clearly offered to re-develop the stadium, the offer is still there as I read it.



Wakey simply want a free shiny new ground, keep all the revenue from it and pay sod all back in rent for the privilege. Simples

Not simple at all - and in a world where opinion trumps fact, this feels like tilting at windmills - but I'll give it a go.The original proposal, for a new stadium at Newmarket, was based on a s106 agreement with Yorkcourt Properties; they got planning permission on land that would otherwise have been unavailable, in return for building a community stadium, with WT as anchor tenants. They've reneged on that from day 1, with WMDC's willing assistance, and this deal was meant to be a replacement for that; which it clearly isn't, as it proposes to charge the club a rent that isn't sustainable.So as it stands, Yorkcourt are making millions off land they should never have been allowed to build on, the new developer bought Belle Vue uncontested due to Rodney Walker's dishonesty, and now the terms have been changed so radically, that the club don't feel it will be sustainable to agree.There's a lot of people at fault here - but to imply that WT are looking for a stadium at taxpayers expense is simply not factual - they're just looking for the developer to meet their legal obligation, and if WMDC had any will to deliver this project, they'd be doing the same thing.