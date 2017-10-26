|
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13438
Location: Ossett
|
Steve51 wrote:
It's clear from the article where the stumbling block is.
The council have clearly offered to re-develop the stadium, the offer is still there as I read it.
Wakey simply want a free shiny new ground, keep all the revenue from it and pay sod all back in rent for the privilege. Simples
Not simple at all - and in a world where opinion trumps fact, this feels like tilting at windmills - but I'll give it a go.
The original proposal, for a new stadium at Newmarket, was based on a s106 agreement with Yorkcourt Properties; they got planning permission on land that would otherwise have been unavailable, in return for building a community stadium, with WT as anchor tenants. They've reneged on that from day 1, with WMDC's willing assistance, and this deal was meant to be a replacement for that; which it clearly isn't, as it proposes to charge the club a rent that isn't sustainable.
So as it stands, Yorkcourt are making millions off land they should never have been allowed to build on, the new developer bought Belle Vue uncontested due to Rodney Walker's dishonesty, and now the terms have been changed so radically, that the club don't feel it will be sustainable to agree.
There's a lot of people at fault here - but to imply that WT are looking for a stadium at taxpayers expense is simply not factual - they're just looking for the developer to meet their legal obligation, and if WMDC had any will to deliver this project, they'd be doing the same thing.
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:36 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5258
Location: Over there
|
Steve51 wrote:
It's clear from the article where the stumbling block is.
The council have clearly offered to re-develop the stadium, the offer is still there as I read it.
Wakey simply want a free shiny new ground, p[ay nothing towards the cost of it, keep all the revenue from it and pay sod all back in rent for the privilege. Simples
"Dear Council,
can we have all this greenbelt land. We'll make a complete mess of the landscape by building horrendous eyesores, but to make it worthwhile we'll build a ground that the club, and any other community group, can use at a low rent".
'Dear Yorkcourt,
that sounds great. Crack on."
"Dear Council,
we've built it. We've decided not to build the stadium. Thanks anyway."
"Dear Yorkcourt,
No worries. Lol."
"Dear Trinity,
Council here. Soz. All gone south."
"Dear Council,
Trinity here. That's not fair. Do something about it."
"Dear Trinity,
Nah."
Years pass ....
"Dear Trinity,
Stop going on and on. Okay, we give in. As we were, but we'll do Belle Vue instead. Okay."
"Dear Council,
Okay, but obviously on the same terms as before, as a promise is a promise."
"Dear Trinity,
Okaaaay,"
Weeks pass
"Dear Trinity,
Changed our minds. Proper rent, and if you want the money from drinks and food, you can do one. I don't care if it means you can't grow as a club. After all, we've already one got one great club in our area."
And on it goes ....
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: aylesburyos, Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, Buggo, Cats13, Chris.Taylor, DannyB, Fourpointtry, g_balls, GansonTheClown, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Halfdan of t'wide embrace, jools, jpk3lly, Little Ivor, luke ShipleyRed, Madderzahatter, maurice, nathancroucher, NEwildcat, Noel Cleal, PrinterThe, ry21, SecondRowSaint, shinymcshine, Slugger McBatt, Steve51, the stella kid, Uncle Rico, wire-flyer and 168 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,654,762
|1,852
|76,317
|4,559
|SET
|