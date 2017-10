jools wrote:



http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/wakefield ... pse-10550/ They are really taking the Micky now. They want it all and have delivered nothing. Bite the bullet and pay the rent!

A fair rent in who`s eyes Wallhead`s and the rest of the looneys at Wakefield Council? They probably knew this wasn`t a viable option for the club and its probably why they offered it in the first place.We have had 0 support from the council right from the off with this situation, I wouldn`t trust any of them as far as i could throw them - Why the people of Wakefield keep voting Labour in the local elections when they have let this city down time after time (Not just talking about this situation) is beyond me.You have to remember that we are a self sufficient club that spends what we earn, lets hope you have another multi millionaire waiting on the sidelines for when Davy pulls his money out and stops bankrolling you, as if you don`t i can see Hudds having quite a few issues financially...