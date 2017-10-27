WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol

Post a reply
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:59 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1474
If you've ever benn involved in trying to run even an amateur team outside the heartlands then you'll know just how hard things are.

You'll usually end up with a groundshare with an RU club who, at best with be amiable, at worst will treat you both second class and treat you as a cash cow (you'll pay for pitch hire, and they'll keep all the bar takings, and might even charge you & players club membership).

You'll end up trying to manage some sort of youth structure, but again any income might go straight to your hosts. The RFL might send a regional coach along if you're lucky.

Travel costs will be high, a local fixture often being at least 50 miles each way.

The same small bunch of volunteers will be put upon to do everything, including competeting with RU clubs for players, funding/local sponsorship, news coverage etc.

Getting really committed RL players is tough. Many RU guys will give it a go, but coming off the back of their season they won't want to play each and every week (mmm, 25 guys for a home game, barely 13 for an away trip).

I've been involved with 3 such clubs, boy it is really hard work just at the amateur level.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, ant1, Bing [Bot], bowes, bramleyrhino, Bull Mania, Channel Islander, CM Punk, cocker, Cronus, eric35, Fev 1979, FlexWheeler, GansonTheClown, Grimmy, Hessle Roader, Hopie, Jake the Peg, leedsnsouths, Lord Byron, luke ShipleyRed, LyndsayGill, NickyKiss, rhinos21, Roy Haggerty, rugbyleague88, ry21, Seth, shadrack, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Solly, Tharg The Mighty, warriorweed, Wigg'n and 180 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,5841,53976,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
18-4
ENGLAND
TOMORROW : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
TOMORROW : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
TOMORROW : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM