If you've ever benn involved in trying to run even an amateur team outside the heartlands then you'll know just how hard things are.



You'll usually end up with a groundshare with an RU club who, at best with be amiable, at worst will treat you both second class and treat you as a cash cow (you'll pay for pitch hire, and they'll keep all the bar takings, and might even charge you & players club membership).



You'll end up trying to manage some sort of youth structure, but again any income might go straight to your hosts. The RFL might send a regional coach along if you're lucky.



Travel costs will be high, a local fixture often being at least 50 miles each way.



The same small bunch of volunteers will be put upon to do everything, including competeting with RU clubs for players, funding/local sponsorship, news coverage etc.



Getting really committed RL players is tough. Many RU guys will give it a go, but coming off the back of their season they won't want to play each and every week (mmm, 25 guys for a home game, barely 13 for an away trip).



I've been involved with 3 such clubs, boy it is really hard work just at the amateur level.