We've also had a succession of clubs in the traditional heartlands struggling financially in the lower divisions. The problems are not unique to expansion clubs.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:45 pm
These clubs should have gone into a League 1 South, rather than trying to compete with traditional heartland clubs.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:54 pm
shinymcshine wrote:
Totally agree, I'm not sure what the answers are. Maybe like the poster below says regionalisation of the league maybe it.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:56 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Why would anyone want a 4-6 team league?
Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:57 am
bowes wrote:
More clubs would be able to compete at that level than the current nationwide League 1, making it easier to start up new clubs. The league could have looked something like this.
Bristol
Gloucestershire
Oxford
Coventry
Nottingham
London Skolars
Hemel
South Wales
New London team
New Welsh team
Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:00 am
I'm not sure how the regionalisation of the league would actually help the financial viability if the clubs. It might make marginal savings on transport costs, but the cost of coach hire from South Wales to London wouldn't be that dissimilar to that of South Wales to the North West.
What RL needs at the semi pro level is a sustainable business model, and support from the governing body. Sadly both seem to be challenging/lacking.
There's plenty of hard work and dedication outside the heartlands to make RL work on a nationwide basis, there is just never enough centralised support to keep it going.
Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:51 am
That’s a shame Gloucester had a top name
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Fri Oct 27, 2017 11:32 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
That could never have happened, other than as a strictly amateur league. And even then the CLS folded after four seasons
Fri Oct 27, 2017 12:31 pm
If they received the same funding as a League 1 North I don’t see why not?
Fri Oct 27, 2017 1:04 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
1. Lack of players
2. The funding alone isn't enough to run a semi pro club and half the teams listed had zero interest in running a semi pro club
