I'm not sure how the regionalisation of the league would actually help the financial viability if the clubs. It might make marginal savings on transport costs, but the cost of coach hire from South Wales to London wouldn't be that dissimilar to that of South Wales to the North West.



What RL needs at the semi pro level is a sustainable business model, and support from the governing body. Sadly both seem to be challenging/lacking.



There's plenty of hard work and dedication outside the heartlands to make RL work on a nationwide basis, there is just never enough centralised support to keep it going.