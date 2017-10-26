WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol

Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 6:59 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1466
We've also had a succession of clubs in the traditional heartlands struggling financially in the lower divisions. The problems are not unique to expansion clubs.
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:45 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1120
These clubs should have gone into a League 1 South, rather than trying to compete with traditional heartland clubs.
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 7:54 pm
luke ShipleyRed

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 35
shinymcshine wrote:
We've also had a succession of clubs in the traditional heartlands struggling financially in the lower divisions. The problems are not unique to expansion clubs.


Totally agree, I'm not sure what the answers are. Maybe like the poster below says regionalisation of the league maybe it.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:56 pm
bowes
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 20, 2004 12:19 pm
Posts: 5764
Location: Coventry
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
These clubs should have gone into a League 1 South, rather than trying to compete with traditional heartland clubs.

Why would anyone want a 4-6 team league?
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:57 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1120
bowes wrote:
Why would anyone want a 4-6 team league?

More clubs would be able to compete at that level than the current nationwide League 1, making it easier to start up new clubs. The league could have looked something like this.

Bristol
Gloucestershire
Oxford
Coventry
Nottingham
London Skolars
Hemel
South Wales
New London team
New Welsh team
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Fri Oct 27, 2017 7:00 am
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1466
I'm not sure how the regionalisation of the league would actually help the financial viability if the clubs. It might make marginal savings on transport costs, but the cost of coach hire from South Wales to London wouldn't be that dissimilar to that of South Wales to the North West.

What RL needs at the semi pro level is a sustainable business model, and support from the governing body. Sadly both seem to be challenging/lacking.

There's plenty of hard work and dedication outside the heartlands to make RL work on a nationwide basis, there is just never enough centralised support to keep it going.
