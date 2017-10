jpk3lly wrote: Whatever happened to Bristol Sonics weren't they trying to get into Championship 1 at one point?

I sure I read somewhere that they were going to fold for some reason. Can't remember much of the actual article other than that.I hope that they are in league 1. The only reason I asked is 2019 will be when the new league structures come in. And we know how the RFL are with big cities.Wonder if they'd consider Bristol for the magic weekend 2019 to help get it going. Ashton Gate holds 30,000 I believe. Enough hotels and a decent city nightlife from what I've been told.