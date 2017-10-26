nathancroucher wrote: Which stadium/ground does the new club intend to it's home fixtures?

I believe that it's going to be the memorial ground (currently home to Bristol RFU and Bristol Rovers ), the football club are looking to move out.Oxford have been really struggling so no surprise regarding there situation. Gloucestershire despite doing okay on the pitch were struggling off it.It's a shame, but when it was 1st announced you could see the problems happening.Leads to an intresting question of which league are Bristol going to start in.