WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol

Post a reply
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 12:15 pm
jpk3lly Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 20, 2011 12:56 pm
Posts: 63
Whatever happened to Bristol Sonics weren't they trying to get into Championship 1 at one point?
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:13 pm
Noel Cleal User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 1:07 pm
Posts: 1393
Location: Kent
Both teams looked like there were going to collapse, the fact that the MAYBE a team somewhere in the region is a good result.

Gloucester were supposed to be Bristol in the first place which is why they hosted a World Cup game. There seemed to be some backing to have a team in the area at the time. I am not sure why they ended up in Gloucester.
The Aussie Legend!!!
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 1:27 pm
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 32
nathancroucher wrote:
Which stadium/ground does the new club intend to it's home fixtures?


I believe that it's going to be the memorial ground (currently home to Bristol RFU and Bristol Rovers ), the football club are looking to move out.

Oxford have been really struggling so no surprise regarding there situation. Gloucestershire despite doing okay on the pitch were struggling off it.
It's a shame, but when it was 1st announced you could see the problems happening.

Leads to an intresting question of which league are Bristol going to start in.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aylesburyos, bramleyrhino, Buggo, Cats13, Chris.Taylor, DannyB, Fourpointtry, g_balls, GansonTheClown, Google Adsense [Bot], Halfdan of t'wide embrace, jools, jpk3lly, Little Ivor, luke ShipleyRed, Madderzahatter, maurice, nathancroucher, NEwildcat, Noel Cleal, PrinterThe, ry21, SecondRowSaint, shinymcshine, Slugger McBatt, Steve51, the stella kid, Uncle Rico, wire-flyer and 168 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,7621,85276,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM