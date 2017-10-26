WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol

Post a reply
Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:47 am
Jemmo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16609
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
The RFL have confirmed that Gloucestershire All Golds and Oxford are merging and forming a side in Bristol to start playing in 2019. Neither of the teams will be playing in 2018.

The knock on affect is two less teams in League One for 2018 and therefore a straight forward ‘play everyone Home and away’ format.
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:51 am
Sadfish User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20428
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
I don't understand how this can work out, Gloucester and Oxford should continue and Bristol should start as a new club.

Is it that these 2 teams are run by people who live in or close to Bristol and they thought it would be a better option?
Image
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:53 am
Dave Gorman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Sep 23, 2011 1:14 pm
Posts: 2764
I am confused. Doesn't take a lot to confuse me but is this a good or bad thing?
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:10 am
Jemmo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16609
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Both clubs owners must have thought there is more potential in Bristol than in their respective homes, a city name also is more likely to appeal to the RFL so do not know if there was any sweeteners. Oxford, to be fair, were going nowhere. All Golds however were improving year on year and were certainly the best of the new bunch so I'd hope the progression is at least a continuation of their trajectory, but would hope for better.

Whether it is good or bad I do not know, in the short term the more straight forward league format is better news for League One Clubs and Supporters in my opinion
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:12 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4844
Shame, Gloucester seem to be of the teams having a good crack at it. Decent on-field performances with local players
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:23 am
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1182
Location: Inside my own head
Bristol does seem like a better place to market, being a bigger city but it does mean that we have now lost an expansion club which seems to be a bit of a backwards step unless this new club can have a decent amount of success. Im sure I'd seen that Hemel were pulling out of the competition at some point as well.
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:36 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12581
Bull Mania wrote:
Shame, Gloucester seem to be of the teams having a good crack at it. Decent on-field performances with local players

Are you sure about that? Lots of Welsh accents when I've spoken to them, a lot of lads seem to transfer between them, Hemel, North Wales and South Wales. I suspect this Bristol side will feature a lot of the same players. Whenever I've been there, crowds have been about 100 (I know they report a bit more), so glad they have done this now rather than folding halfway through a season and leaving lads in limbo.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:49 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1463
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Bristol does seem like a better place to market, being a bigger city but it does mean that we have now lost an expansion club which seems to be a bit of a backwards step unless this new club can have a decent amount of success. Im sure I'd seen that Hemel were pulling out of the competition at some point as well.


Bristol is a bigger city, but on already with 2 football leagues teams, a WSL team, a RU team, and country cricket team.

Whilst I work in Bristol, and live nearby, and would obviously be keen to support a Bristol based RL club, I have no idea how sustainable a link to Gloucestershire & Oxford will be.

The RLWC game held in Bristol in 2013 was quite well supported though.
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:57 am
Exiled down south Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 641
Surely the current players wont hang around for 12 months without pay. I'm assuming it will be a new club with new players etc
Wire Quin at work
Re: Gloucestershire + Oxford = Bristol
Post Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:26 am
nathancroucher User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 16, 2010 12:43 am
Posts: 297
Which stadium/ground does the new club intend to it's home fixtures?
‎"I am forever chained to a disused railway line in Wigan" - Morrissey

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, DGM, g_balls, Jemmo, Levrier, Lord Byron, maurice, nathancroucher, Noel Cleal, Nothus, onlyanorthernsoul, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, roopy, Salford red all over, secondstanza, Solly, Sthelens RLFC, TimperleySaint, yorksguy1865 and 194 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,654,6822,09276,3174,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TOMORROW : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM