|
Jemmo
100% League Network
Joined:
Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pmPosts:
16609Location:
Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
|
The RFL have confirmed that Gloucestershire All Golds and Oxford are merging and forming a side in Bristol to start playing in 2019. Neither of the teams will be playing in 2018.
The knock on affect is two less teams in League One for 2018 and therefore a straight forward ‘play everyone Home and away’ format.
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:51 am
|
Joined:
Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pmPosts:
20428Location:
RLFANS HQ Salford.
|
I don't understand how this can work out, Gloucester and Oxford should continue and Bristol should start as a new club.
Is it that these 2 teams are run by people who live in or close to Bristol and they thought it would be a better option?
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 8:53 am
|
Joined: Fri Sep 23, 2011 1:14 pm
Posts: 2764
|
I am confused. Doesn't take a lot to confuse me but is this a good or bad thing?
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:10 am
|
Jemmo
100% League Network
Joined:
Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pmPosts:
16609Location:
Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
|
Both clubs owners must have thought there is more potential in Bristol than in their respective homes, a city name also is more likely to appeal to the RFL so do not know if there was any sweeteners. Oxford, to be fair, were going nowhere. All Golds however were improving year on year and were certainly the best of the new bunch so I'd hope the progression is at least a continuation of their trajectory, but would hope for better.
Whether it is good or bad I do not know, in the short term the more straight forward league format is better news for League One Clubs and Supporters in my opinion
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:12 am
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4844
|
Shame, Gloucester seem to be of the teams having a good crack at it. Decent on-field performances with local players
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:23 am
|
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1182
Location: Inside my own head
|
Bristol does seem like a better place to market, being a bigger city but it does mean that we have now lost an expansion club which seems to be a bit of a backwards step unless this new club can have a decent amount of success. Im sure I'd seen that Hemel were pulling out of the competition at some point as well.
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:36 am
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12581
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Shame, Gloucester seem to be of the teams having a good crack at it. Decent on-field performances with local players
Are you sure about that? Lots of Welsh accents when I've spoken to them, a lot of lads seem to transfer between them, Hemel, North Wales and South Wales. I suspect this Bristol side will feature a lot of the same players. Whenever I've been there, crowds have been about 100 (I know they report a bit more), so glad they have done this now rather than folding halfway through a season and leaving lads in limbo.
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:49 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1463
|
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Bristol does seem like a better place to market, being a bigger city but it does mean that we have now lost an expansion club which seems to be a bit of a backwards step unless this new club can have a decent amount of success. Im sure I'd seen that Hemel were pulling out of the competition at some point as well.
Bristol is a bigger city, but on already with 2 football leagues teams, a WSL team, a RU team, and country cricket team.
Whilst I work in Bristol, and live nearby, and would obviously be keen to support a Bristol based RL club, I have no idea how sustainable a link to Gloucestershire & Oxford will be.
The RLWC game held in Bristol in 2013 was quite well supported though.
|
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 10:57 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 641
|
Surely the current players wont hang around for 12 months without pay. I'm assuming it will be a new club with new players etc
|
Wire Quin at work
|
Thu Oct 26, 2017 11:26 am
|
Joined:
Fri Jul 16, 2010 12:43 amPosts:
297
|
Which stadium/ground does the new club intend to it's home fixtures?
|
"I am forever chained to a disused railway line in Wigan" - Morrissey
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Bing [Bot], bramleyrhino, DGM, g_balls, Jemmo, Levrier, Lord Byron, maurice, nathancroucher, Noel Cleal, Nothus, onlyanorthernsoul, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, roopy, Salford red all over, secondstanza, Solly, Sthelens RLFC, TimperleySaint, yorksguy1865 and 194 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,654,682
|2,092
|76,317
|4,559
|SET
|