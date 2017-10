DILLIGAF wrote: Season Ticket was 14 or 15 home games last season depending on where finished after first 23 rounds. Ended up being 14. 13 is less than 14 for the thickos

2017 Regular Season: 11 Home Games, 11 Away Games, 1 Summer Bash.2017 Champ Shield: 3 Home Games, 4 Away Games.2018 suggests 13 home games plus whatever playoffs happen. I would be amazed if any playoffs were included in the season ticket. They never have been in the past, they haven't been advertised to be this time (yes I know not a lot has been advertised), so I can't see that changing. The only way it's the equivalent amount of games is if they include the first home Challenge Cup game, which even then isn't guaranteed to even happen as it depends on the draw.