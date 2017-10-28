Scarlet Pimpernell wrote: If nothing was indicated to the club why did we walk away before the deadline date of the 31/10/2017.

What deal 'they are' offering? The only pieces of paper that have been produced, have been produced by the club and the trust. The club and the trust have not seen one scrap of paper from WMDC, Mackie or 88M, not even a single sentence. They don't even take any meeting minutes!!! They got sent a copy of our proposed HoT and then ran to the press, without the usual and common courtesy of sending it to us first, and said that the club had broken off negotiation !

Going on what IA above and has said before, they haven't walked away from any negotiating. The Council have just been underhand like they have been throughout this whole process and waited till MC was out of the Country on holiday and made us out to be the bad guys. I mean seriously what kind of way is that to do business and keep any kind of trust between the parties going, apart from to try to manipulate the masses. Which it seems to have done, just look at the supposed more hardcore RL fans opinon on VT of the situation. The fact is everyone of them, if they were in our place atm and had been through all the crap we've been through the years, they'd all change their tune.And just to reiterate what IA has previously said-