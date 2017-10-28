WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Through the past darkly

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Through the past darkly

Post a reply
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:03 am
Scarlet Pimpernell Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 23, 2014 5:43 pm
Posts: 1002
Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
We don't have any reasons or any numbers, in fact we don't have anything written down by the Council, 88M or Yorkcourt. The only thing the Council have seemingly written down is their press statement, which they released without giving either the Trust or the Club usual courtesy of issuing directly to us.

That is it!


If nothing was indicated to the club why did we walk away before the deadline date of the 31/10/2017.
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 1:08 am
Shifty Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 20, 2009 7:27 pm
Posts: 4094
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
If nothing was indicated to the club why did we walk away before the deadline date of the 31/10/2017.

Going on what IA above and has said before, they haven't walked away from any negotiating. The Council have just been underhand like they have been throughout this whole process and waited till MC was out of the Country on holiday and made us out to be the bad guys. I mean seriously what kind of way is that to do business and keep any kind of trust between the parties going, apart from to try to manipulate the masses. Which it seems to have done, just look at the supposed more hardcore RL fans opinon on VT of the situation. The fact is everyone of them, if they were in our place atm and had been through all the crap we've been through the years, they'd all change their tune.

And just to reiterate what IA has previously said-

What deal 'they are' offering? The only pieces of paper that have been produced, have been produced by the club and the trust. The club and the trust have not seen one scrap of paper from WMDC, Mackie or 88M, not even a single sentence. They don't even take any meeting minutes!!! They got sent a copy of our proposed HoT and then ran to the press, without the usual and common courtesy of sending it to us first, and said that the club had broken off negotiation!
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 8:03 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26465
Location: Poodle Power!
little wayne69 wrote:
Your post does not make sense now vastman has retracted his contentious post.


Wasn't contentious it was the truth about said poster. Unfortunately I wish to stay in the debate so posting the truth might have cost me that right.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 8:30 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9612
Location: wakefield
Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
We don't have any reasons or any numbers, in fact we don't have anything written down by the Council, 88M or Yorkcourt. The only thing the Council have seemingly written down is their press statement, which they released without giving either the Trust or the Club usual courtesy of issuing directly to us.

That is it!



That's my point as well.

I'll back Carter all the way but at the moment there isn't enough information in the public domain to be able to say for certain what has happened. Only that we are not continuing as we thought we would.
It's very clear the council are being underhand, but many posters are saying things that they clearly do not actually know to be true. They are just sounding off. Which is understandable, but won't help anyone resolve the issue.

I understand Carter has to seek legal advice but in the end, but if it were me, once I'd protected myself legally, I'd go public and out the people causing the problem......then the public could get behind something.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Through the past darkly
Post Sat Oct 28, 2017 10:52 am
little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 125
vastman wrote:
Wasn't contentious it was the truth about said poster. Unfortunately I wish to stay in the debate so posting the truth might have cost me that right.

That's fair comment, although your name was only used in the context of the fev fan's post and was not aimed at you.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, coco the fullback, djcool, Five and last, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Lupsetbull, PHe, Sandal Cat, Tricky2309, wakeytrin, Wildthing, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 183 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,655,8601,61776,3194,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
50-6
WALES
 Full Time 
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
38-8
SAMOA
 NOW 
TODAY : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
42-6
USA
Hayne Try, Koroisau Goal : LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM