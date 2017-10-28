Inflatable_Armadillo wrote:
We don't have any reasons or any numbers, in fact we don't have anything written down by the Council, 88M or Yorkcourt. The only thing the Council have seemingly written down is their press statement, which they released without giving either the Trust or the Club usual courtesy of issuing directly to us.
That is it!
That's my point as well.
I'll back Carter all the way but at the moment there isn't enough information in the public domain to be able to say for certain what has happened. Only that we are not continuing as we thought we would.
It's very clear the council are being underhand, but many posters are saying things that they clearly do not actually know to be true. They are just sounding off. Which is understandable, but won't help anyone resolve the issue.
I understand Carter has to seek legal advice but in the end, but if it were me, once I'd protected myself legally, I'd go public and out the people causing the problem......then the public could get behind something.